IND vs ENG 2021: Rohit Sharma's name  inscribed on The Oval honours board

Indian opener Rohit Sharma's name has been inscribed on 'The Oval' honours board following his brilliant hundred in the second innings of the ongoing Test in London.

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted pictures of freshly inscribed Rohit Sharma's name on the honours board on Sunday (September 05).

"Inscribed at The Oval Honours Board - @ImRo45 👏 #TeamIndia"

Rohit Sharma on Saturday finally got the monkey off his back by bringing up his maiden Test hundred overseas.

The stylish Indian opener showed exemplinary patience throughout his knock but chose his trademark shot to bring up the landmark. The Indian opener danced the track to deposit Moeen Ali into the long-on stands to bring up his 8th Test ton.

Rohit Sharma is the 9th Indian to score a ton at The Oval

Rohit Sharma smashed his maiden overseas ton on the 3rd day of the Oval Test

Courtesy of his brilliant 256-ball 127, Rohit Sharma has joined the elite list of Indian batsmen who have scored a hundred at the iconic Kennington Oval.

Rohit has become the 9th Indian batsman to rack up a three-figure score at the historic venue, joining the elite list which includes names like Vijay Merchant, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Dravid is the only Indian batsman to have smashed two hundreds at The Oval.

A solid partnership between @ImRo45 & @cheteshwar1 yesterday.



Like I had said earlier, Rohit has taken his batting a notch higher ⬆️ in this series & has looked amongst the most comfortable batsmen at the crease.



And with Pujara, I have always believed in him to come good. pic.twitter.com/mcxOdw5cyZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 5, 2021

Rohit's partnerships with KL Rahul (46) and Cheteshwar Pujara (61) ensured that India wiped off the 99-run deficit and provided a platform for the rest of the batsmen to get a lead of their own.

He was eventually dismissed for 127 immediately after England took the second ball as he miscued an attempted pull straight down Chris Woakes' throat at deep fine-leg.

After Rohit's dismissal, India lost their last next 4 wickets for 76 runs which included the prized scalp of Virat Kohli (44).

But the ongoing 70-run-stand between Shardul Thakur and Rishabh Pant is steadily leading India to a 300+ lead in the afternoon session of the 4th day.

