Shubman Gill welcomed home by family after returning from England

Team India opener Shubman Gill received a warm welcome from his family after returning home from England. Gill was part of India's Test squad for their tour of England, which began with the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton.

While the 21-year-old featured in the WTC final, he was ruled out of the upcoming five-match Test series against England following a stress fracture in his shin. Once it was confirmed that Gill would take no part in the series, the BCCI asked him to return home.

On Wednesday, Gill posted a picture of a cake on Instagram, which had "Welcome Home, Shubi’" written on it. The cricketer shared the image with the caption:

“My Fam”.

Shubman Gill shared this image on his Instagram story

Gill managed only 28 and 8 in the WTC final against New Zealand. He had previously struggled in the home Test series against England as well, managing just one half-century in four matches and averaging under 20.

Shubman Gill made a promising start to his Test career, scoring 259 runs in his debut Test series in Australia, including a brilliant 91 in the famous win at the Gabba. However, he has struggled for consistency and has an average of 31.84 after eight Test matches.

Who will replace Shubman Gill in the Test series in England?

With Shubman Gill ruled out, Rohit Sharma will have a new opening partner for the five-match Test series against England which begins in Nottingham on August 4. Mayank Agarwal, whom Gill replaced at the top of the order in Australia, is in contention to return to the team.

Agarwal averages 45.73 in his Test career but has had a poor run of late. He failed to register a single half-century in the Test series in Australia, managing a highest score of 38. Even in the two-match Test series in New Zealand last year, he scored only 102 runs at a poor average of 25.50.

A fine CENTURY for @klrahul11 off 149 deliveries in the three-day warm-up game 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/844mUnONVR — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021

Moreover, Agarwal was dismissed for 28 in the first innings of the three-day practice game against County Select XI in Durham.

KL Rahul, meanwhile, top scored for India with 101. While the Indian team management have made it clear that Rahul is being considered as a middle-order option, they might be forced to change their mind and play him at the top of the order.

