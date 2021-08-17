"2-man team, ludicrous technique" - Sunil Gavaskar slams 'awful' England, predicts easy series win for India

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar tore into Joe Root's England after they suffered a 151-run humbling at Lord's on Monday.

Gavaskar said the the hosts are a "two-man team" who are over-dependent on Root and seasoned pacer James Anderson. He stated that the rest of the lineup has an all but 'awful' approach, starting with the technically 'ludicrous' openers, 'tentative' no.3 batsman and the inconsistent duo of Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler. Sunil Gavaskar stated on Sony Sports Network on Monday:

“England is a two-man team. It’s just Joe Root and Jimmy Anderson. With the greatest of respect to all who are playing there, it doesn’t look like a proper Test team... Their technique is awful. The technique of their opening batsmen is ludicrous."

He added:

"Their no.3 batsman Haseeb Hameed is nervous and tentative. So, we look up to Joe Root. Jonny Bairstow, yes if he gets going or otherwise it’s nothing. Buttler, he is a fine white-ball player. I’m not too sure he is there for red-ball cricket."

After Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami kicked an Indian defeat out of contention on Day 5, England had to survive just about two sessions on an inocuous pitch to draw the Test. However, they stumbled under pressure and were bowled out for just 120 with more than eight overs still remaining.

Amazing game of Cricket .. India today showed why they are so much better than England .. The belief to Win was immense .. #ENGvsIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 16, 2021

Openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley recorded ducks, Sam Curran, a king-pair, and the highest score was once again written beside Root's name - 33 off 60.

"India will win the remaining three matches of the series" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar slammed the hosts' bowling department, while also predicting an outright win for India in the remaining three Tests. He said:

“In bowling, there was just Jimmy Anderson and there was nobody else. Robinson got five wickets in Trent Bridge but it’s really a ‘two and a half men’ kind of a team. That’s why I think India will win the remaining three matches of the series. I had said at the beginning of the series that India should win it 4-0 or 3-1 and I still believe that result is possible if rain doesn’t spoilsport."

The third of the five-Test series between England and India will start at Headingley in Leeds on August 25.

Reliving Lord's triumph from the dressing room 👏 👏



The range of emotions, the reactions & the aura in the #TeamIndia dressing room post the historic win at the @HomeOfCricket. 👍 👍 - by @RajalArora



Watch this special feature 🎥 👇 #ENGvINDhttps://t.co/9WFzGX4rDi pic.twitter.com/uR63cLS7j4 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 17, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar