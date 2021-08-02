IND vs ENG 2021: When and where to watch India vs England Test series?

The much-awaited India vs England Test series will get underway this week in the United Kingdom. This series will kick off the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

Team India ended the inaugural ICC World Test Championship as the tournament's runners-up, whereas England failed to qualify for the summit clash. Both teams will look forward to starting their campaign on a winning note in the India vs England Test series.

The upcoming series between the two nations will comprise five Tests. Here's a look at the schedule for the India vs England Test series:

1st Test - August 4-8, 3:30 PM IST, Nottingham

2nd Test - August 12-16, 3:30 PM IST, Lord's

3rd Test - August 25-29, 3:30 PM IST, Leeds

4th Test - September 2-6, 3:30 PM IST, Kennington Oval

5th Test - September 10-14, 3:30 PM IST, Manchester

Sony LIV to live stream India vs England Test series in India

Virat Kohli's men won the India vs England Test series played earlier this year by a scoreline of 3-1

Sony Pictures Sports Network has secured the rights to telecast all home matches of the England cricket team in India. Hence, the India vs England Test series will be available on Sony Sports Channels for fans in India. The network has decided to air the games in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu commentary.

Sony LIV will live stream all five Tests of the series between India and England in India. Fans in the UK can enjoy this series on the Sky Sports Network. Fox Cricket will broadcast the five Tests in Australia, while fans in the US can watch the Tests on Willow TV.

India: Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD (English), Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu), Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

Australia: Fox Cricket

The UK: Sky Sports

The US: Willow TV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee