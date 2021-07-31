IND vs ENG 2021: Three Indian batsmen from the current squad with most runs against England

All eyes will be on India's batting line-up when they take on England in a five-match Test series starting August 4. The series will see the hosts try and make amends after their loss to New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton.

India head into the series with a formidable top order and England will look to get the better of them.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, who has had a rapid ascendancy in Tests, Virat Kohli and his impeccable record against the side, and the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will pose a stiff challenge for England.

Ahead of the all-important series, we take a look at three batsmen who have a great record with the bat against England.

#1 Virat Kohli- India's current leading run-scorer against England

With 1742 runs against the side, Virat Kohli has a chance to not just score that elusive ton. He last scored a ton against Bangladesh in 2019 and now has a shot at not just extending his run-count against the side.

The upcoming series may see him reach the 2000-run mark as he needs just 258 runs to hit the number.

His Test cricket runs against Joe Root & Co have come at an average of 45.84. This includes five centuries and seven fifties.

#2 Cheteshwar Pujara

India's No.3 may have had a topsy-turvy ride over the last few matches, but he is still one of India's leading run-scorers against England. He scored 1472 runs at an average of 40.88 from 22 matches.

Pujara's career may have been in tenterhooks considering the recent run he's had. His average of 30.33 is a sharp decline when compared to the 46.09 in 2019.

Adding to this, he scored just four fifties in 12 innings in 2021. The last 30 innings have gone by without a century and he has accumulated nine single-digit scores since his last ton. However, his experience might give him another shot in the upcoming Test series.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin

In what comes as a surprise, the India all-rounder has been a solid batsman for the side lower down the order. He has stacked up 970 runs against the side at an average of 37.30.

Ashwin is just 14 runs away from vaulting over former India skipper Sourav Ganguly (983) for most runs against England.

