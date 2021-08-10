IND vs ENG 2021: Three possible bowling attacks for India at Lord's

After rain ensured that the riveting first Test between India and England ended in a stalemate, the next stop is at Lord's, the home of cricket. India have some great memories of the ground as they beat England there in 2014.

What will be interesting is to see the bowling combination that the visitors go in with at Lord's. India went with a four-pronged pace attack at Trent Bridge and had the option of Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner. The pacers bowled really well in tandem and the decision to leave out Ravichandran Ashwin proved to be the right call.

India's three possible bowling attacks at Lord's

The conditions at Lord's could be different than those at Trent Bridge, however, and India may feel the temptation to tinker a bit with their bowling combination. Here, we take a look at three possible bowling combinations for India at Lord's:

#3 Bumrah, Shami, Ishant, Thakur, Jadeja

If fit, Ishant Sharma could replace Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj impressed in patches in the first Test at Trent Bridge. But at times he was predictable with his line and length and was punished for boundaries by both Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

This was the first Test that Siraj played in England and his inexperience in the conditions was visible. His ideal replacement would be Ishant Sharma, who missed the first Test with a niggle but is likely to be fit for the second game. The tall speedster has been India's premier Test pacer of late and has played over a hundred Tests.

If Ishant Sharma is fit, he is likely to make the playing XI in place of Siraj. Ishant will also be able to provide control with swing and will be a threat to the opposition.

#2 Bumrah, Shami, Ishant, Ashwin, Jadeja

Ravichandran Ashwin can make it to the playing XI if the pitch is dry

The conditions at Trent Bridge were conducive to swing bowling and that was the reason for India going in with four pacers. However, that might not be the case at Lord's.

Many eyebrows were raised at the exclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin from India's playing XI. Although his numbers in England are not great, Ashwin has shown marked improvement in his overseas performance when he toured Down Under and in the County Championship in England.

If the pitch at Lord's is a bit dry, India can opt for Ashwin in place of Shardul Thakur and Ishant Sharma, if fit, would come in place of Siraj. Both Ashwin and Ishant Sharma will add tremendous experience to this Indian side if selected.

#1 Shami, Bumrah, Thakur, Ashwin, Jadeja

Mohammed Siraj could be the only one missing out at Lord's from India's last bowling attack

The most likely bowling attack in the Lord's Test could be the one change that India could make, selecting Ravichandran Ashwin in place of Mohammed Siraj. Siraj was expensive at times in the first Test and could be replaced by Ashwin.

The Tamilnadu off-spinner will not only bring control with him, but will also extract extra bounce and turn from the wicket. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were simply brilliant with their line and length at Nottingham and will definitely start the second Test.

Shardul Thakur picked up four important wickets and could also play the role of an all-rounder if needed. Although India might be a pacer short, it is a decision they would have to make if the pitch is on the dry side.

