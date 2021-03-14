Virat Kohli becomes the first male cricketer to reach 3000 T20I runs

Virat Kohli scripted history in the second T20I against England as he became the first male cricketer to go past 3000 runs in T20Is. The Indian skipper achieved the feat courtesy of his blistering 73* during India’s seven-wicket win over England.

Virat Kohli was 72 shy off the record at the start of the match and brought up 3000 runs with a six off Chris Jordan. He finished the run chase with a match-winning 49 ball 73*, including five fours and three sixes.

Virat Kohli also became the first male cricketer to cross 3000 runs in T20Is with that maximum 👊🏻#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #INDvENG https://t.co/iqNh1CKjdH — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 14, 2021

The 32-year-old walked into the center in the second over, with India 0/1 after KL Rahul departed for a duck. The Indian skipper calmed things down in the middle as he let Ishan Kishan go after the bowlers.

Virat Kohli did justice to his tag of being a chase-master, seeing India through to what turned out to be a routine victory. He never looked out of place throughout the innings, with his usual repertoire of flicks and tricks on full display at Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli took the attack to England's fast bowlers and deservedly came out on top in the second T20I.

Virat Kohli top of T20I run-scoring charts

With his knock, Virat Kohli now has 3,001 in T20 internationals. The Indian skipper has achieved the feat in 87 matches and has 26 fifties to his name. Virat Kohli’s average of 50.86 is the best out of any batsman with more than 1000 T20I runs.

Martin Guptill is second on the list, with 2,839 runs international runs in the format. The New Zealand opener has played 99 matches and averages 32.26 in the competition.

Rohit Sharma rounds out the top three, with Hitman having scored 2,773 runs in 108 innings. He has four tons and 21 half-centuries in T20Is with an average of 32.62.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli came into this game under pressure after registering consecutive ducks in international cricket. With an impressive knock, India’s No. 3 has now roared back into form. He will now look to add more runs to his tally in the third T20I against England, which takes place at the same venue on March 16.

Virat Kohli in winning chases in T20Is:



29 innings

Average 108.30

Scoring rate 8.2rpo

14 half-centuries#INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 14, 2021