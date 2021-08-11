IND vs ENG 2021: Did you know Virat Kohli is yet to score a century at Lord's?

Virat Kohli is yet to score a fifty or a hundred at Lord's, which may seem unlikely given his prolific scoring record.

The Indian captain will hope to change that on Thursday when India take on England in the second Test at Lord's. The visitors had a chance to go 1-0 up in the five-match Test series, but persistent rain on the fifth day of the first Test at Trent Bridge played spoilsport.

Virat Kohli and Anderson have had an epic rivalry over the years. After failing in the 2014 series, Kohli got the better of Anderson in the 2016 and 2018 series. However, in the first Test of the ongoing series, Kohli was undone by James Anderson for the seventh time in Tests.

The seamer launched a full-length delivery right in the corridor. Kohli went to defend it, only for the ball to hold its line and take the edge of his bat en route to Jos Butler as the Indian captain departed for a first-ball duck.

#ENGvIND



First-ball duck for Virat Kohli. Look at that celebration from Jimmy Anderson!



📹: England Cricketpic.twitter.com/8eOpjnS0GZ — The Field (@thefield_in) August 5, 2021

Virat Kohli has scored most of his runs in England at Edgebaston and Trent Bridge.

Virat Kohli has played two Test matches at Lord's thus far and has a high score of 25. On the first such occasion in 2014, India notched up a memorable win by 95 runs.

The second time the pair met at the iconic venue was in 2018. Kohli was sent packing for 23 and 17 in by Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad, respectively as England won the Test by an innings and 159 runs.

Virat Kohli has scored most of his runs against England at Trent Bridge (209) and Edgebaston (200). Apart from Lord's, Kohli is also yet to score a fifty or a hundred at Kennington Oval as well.

Even though Virat Kohli has had rather average outings in recent Tests, he still boasts an impeccable record of 7547 runs in 93 matches at an average of 51.69, scoring 27 centuries and 25 fifties.

His last Test ton came in 2019 against Bangladesh in Kolkata, though. In the shorter format, the right-handed batsman, who is six short of Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI record of 49 centuries, hasn't registered a three-figure knock in almost two years as well.

