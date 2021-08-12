IND vs ENG 2021: Wasim Jaffer has a hilarious explanation for Lord's slope

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer was at his hilarious best again on Thursday. Hours before the start of India's second Test against England at Lord's, he posted a rib-tickling meme, explaining the famous slope at the storied venue.

The Lord's Cricket Ground has a strange slope that runs through the pitch from the north end to the south end with a drop of 2.5 meters which makes it look slightly tilted. This generally aids fast bowlers with some unique seam movement and slightly unpredictable bounce which is difficult to adjust to.

Wasim Jaffer elaborated on the same by using a couple of photos of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. The first photo, captioned "Other Cricket Grounds", contrasts with a snipper from the movie "Welcome Back", where the actor's shoulders are slightly titled to his right.

This is all you need to know about the famous Lord's slope😄 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/nQA2rWuAOz — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 12, 2021

The visitors would want to improve on their past record at Lord's. They have played 18 Tests here, winning two and losing 12. On Virat Kohli's last tour of England, his team were competitive in four of the five Tests but were convincingly outplayed at Lord's, courtesy of Chris Woakes' century and a nine-wicket match haul by James Anderson.

Wasim Jaffer reaction on Shardul Thakur missing out from Lord's Test

It's sad if Shardul Thakur misses the Lord's Test. Afterall not often cricketers get to play in a stadium named after them😉😅 #ENGvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 11, 2021

Wasim Jaffer had posted another witty tweet involving Team India and Lord's on the eve of the second Test. He reacted to reports of pacer Shardul Thakur's injury - which were later confirmed - with a hilarious quip saying:

This was a reference to the Mumbaikar's internet name - "Lord Shardul Thakur" - given to him by fans to celebrate his often unexpected but match-winning contributions to his team's wins.

This was a reference to the Mumbaikar's internet name - "Lord Shardul Thakur" - given to him by fans to celebrate his often unexpected but match-winning contributions to his team's wins.

