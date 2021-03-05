Watch: Jack Leach gets the better of Cheteshwar Pujara for the 4th time in the series 

Cheteshwar Pujara’s struggles against Jack Leach continued on Friday, with the England spinner getting rid of the Indian batsman on Day 2 of the fourth Test. His dismissal comes days after Virat Kohli refuted suggestions about Pujara’s struggles against left-arm spinners.

The BCCI uploaded a clip of Cheteshwar Pujara’s dismissal online. You can check it out here.

For the fourth time this series, Cheteshwar Pujara has been dismissed by Jack Leach!



The spinner has trapped the India batsman in front for 17.#INDvENG | https://t.co/6OuUwURcgX pic.twitter.com/czlsPXL0qI — ICC (@ICC) March 5, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara started the day confidently, playing out the pacers patiently. The batsman left most of the deliveries outside the off-stump and looked assured with the ones directed at the wickets.

But the introduction of Jack Leach once again brought his downfall. In a copycat dismissal to the one Leach inflicted on Pujara in the pink-ball Test, the right-handed batsman was out LBW.

Bowling from around the wicket, Jack Leach got one to hold its line and breach Cheteshwar Pujara’s defense. The ball hit the 33-year-old's pad and umpire Nitin Menon raised his finger.

Cheteshswar Pujara immediately reviewed the decision, with his body language suggesting he had got some bat on it. But replays showed the ball hit his front pad first as the Indian No.3 walked back to the pavilion after making 17 off 66 balls.

Is Cheteshwar Pujara Jack Leach's 'bunny'?

Most dismissals of Cheteshwar Pujara in a Test series:



5 - Pat Cummins, 2020/21 in Australia

4 - Jack Leach, 2021 in India#INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 5, 2021

Jack Leach has now bowled 89 deliveries to Cheteshwar Pujara in the ongoing series, getting him out four times, while conceding 61 runs.

For close watchers of the India-England series, Cheteshwar Pujara’s struggles against Jack Leach have been evident for a while. What is more concerning is the manner in which Pujara has got out to Leach.

Two out of the four dismissals have been LBWs, with Pujara missing the ball completely. The other two have been edged to first slip, with the batsman struggling to cope with the turn.

Cheteshwar Pujara has scored just 133 runs in the series and an average of 22.16 isn’t good enough for someone of his stature. He will look to end the series on a high if he gets another chance to bat later in the game.

Leach has dismissed Pujara 4 times in this series.Has dismissed Pujara twice with the ball that has spun & the previous two were the ones that held the line & hit Pujara on the pad.Tried to charge down the track to smother spin.Leach has been brilliant with his subtle variations — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 5, 2021