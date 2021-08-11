Watch: James Anderson bowls in training amid injury concerns

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson was seen bowling in training amid injury concerns on the eve of the 2nd Test against India at Lord's, which starts on Thursday.

In a video uploaded by ESPNCricinfo, Anderson was seen bowling with a small run-up with the England think tank, including bowling coach Jon Lewis and the medical staff, in attendance. While there was no discomfort in James Anderson's face while bowling, it remains to be seen whether he will make it to the playing XI for the Lord's Test.

Watch the clip here:

Jimmy Anderson was seen bowling at Lord's today. England will hope he's fit for the second Test!#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/MeMRFcNOwg — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 11, 2021

Meanwhile, as per reports, James Anderson is suffering from a tight quad and missed training on Wednesday morning. It would be a massive blow to the hosts if Anderson fails to regain fitness in time to be available for Thursday's encounter.

Stuart Broad ruled out for remainder of the series

England have already lost senior fast bowler Stuart Broad for the remainder of the series after he tore his right calf muscle. The Nottingham-born fast bowler appeared to have slipped during a normal warm-up ahead of Tuesday's training session at Lord's.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS🚨



Huge blow for England as Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the entire Test series against India due to a calf injury#stuartbroad #england #engvind pic.twitter.com/uBql5yDbdH — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 11, 2021

Broad underwent an MRI on Wednesday which revealed a tear, ruling him out of the remaining four matches.

“Broad underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear,” the ECB said in a statement.

Meanwhile, England have called up Saqib Mahmood as a cover for Stuart Broad. The Lancashire pacer has played 22 first-class games, where he picked up 65 wickets at an average of 26.30. The young pacer impressed during his ODI debut against Pakistan earlier this year and can be in line for a debut if James Anderson misses out.

If James Anderson fails to recover in time, this will be only the second that neither Anderson or Stuart Broad have not featured in a home Test for England since 2007.

