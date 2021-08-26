IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] Joe Root gets a rousing ovation after he scores a century at his home ground on Day 2

England skipper Joe Root has been in phenomenal touch this year with the bat. He has been the lone warrior in England's batting line-up for most of this year.

On Day 2 of the Headingley Test, he came in to bat after the top order set a great platform for the side. Joe Root continued his golden run of form and built the innings in the upcoming sessions.

The 30-year-old maneuvered the ball in all directions with surgical precision and brought up his third century in as many Test matches. It is the second time Joe Root has achieved this feat in 2021.

Once Joe Root reached the milestone in the 104th over, his home crowd at Headingley gave him a rousing ovation and applauded him for his outstanding batsmanship.

The ECB shared a video on its official Twitter handle in which fans can get a glimpse of the reaction of the crowd at the ground after Joe Root reached the milestone. They captioned it:

"Headingley rises to a local hero. Simply sensational @root66"

You can watch the video below:

"It was a shocker, to be honest" - Maninder Singh reacts to Virat Kohli opening the bowling with Ishant Sharma on Day 1

After a disastrous batting effort, India needed an inspired start from the bowling attack if they wanted any hope of making a comeback in the match.

But Ishant Sharma, who opened the attack, looked off-color as he bowled wayward lines and gave freebies at the start.

It gave momentum to England's openers, who piled on the runs with aplomb for the rest of the overs to take the hosts to a strong position on Day 1.

Speaking on a chat with ESPNcricinfo, former Indian cricketer Maninder Singh criticized Kohli's move to open the attack with Ishant Sharma. He further explained his stance and said:

"It was a shocker, to be honest. Sometimes I have seen captains become stubborn because they know they have got friends telling them, 'this is what all experts have been talking about - you should have opened with Bumrah and Shami, but you chose Ishant'.

"But sometimes the captains do get stubborn. I saw that in MS Dhoni as well - when you get criticized for something you try and prove people wrong and keep doing those wrong things, taking those wrong decisions."

Another wonderful innings from the skipper comes to an end.



Scorecard/Clips: https://t.co/UakxjzUrcE



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OaxV84hmMd — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 26, 2021

Edited by Arjun Panchadar