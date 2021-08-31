IND vs ENG 2021: What happened the last time India played a Test at Oval?

Last week Team India suffered a humiliating innings defeat in the third Test against England at Headingley due to a mediocre performance by their frontline batters.

The Virat Kohli-led side will now be looking to make a strong comeback in the series by emerging victorious in the fourth Test, which commences on September 2 at the Oval. The series is currently level at 1-1.

The Team India contingent has already reached London to begin preparations for the fourth Test. Kennington Oval will host this crucial fixture of the five-match series. Both teams will be vying for a win in this encounter to gain a lead in the series.

India might contemplate making a couple of changes to their side as some of the players who played in the previous Test looked woefully out of form.

England have included all-rounder Chris Woakes in the squad for the fourth Test along with Sam Billings. Woakes might replace Sam Curran in England's playing XI at the Oval.

September 07-11, 2018: England beat India comfortably by 118 runs at the Oval

Hello and welcome to The Oval. Our venue for the 4th Test against England.



It's been a damp morning so far.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/LmeFqxjGkw — BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2021

India last played England at the Oval in the fifth Test of the five-match series during the 2018 tour. The hosts had an unassailable lead of 3-1 going into the game.

England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bat first in the encounter. Alastair Cook(71) and Moeen Ali(50) played well in the top order and gave the hosts a decent platform.

However, India managed to make a comeback by removing Joe Root and Bairstow for ducks. Jos Buttler(89) then played a counter-attacking knock and took the home team to 332 in the first innings.

Highest Test score for Jadeja in SENA



86* in The Oval, 2018

81 in SCG, 2019

68 in Lords, 2014

57 in MCG, 2020 — Merin Kumar ™ (@merin_kumar) December 28, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja(4/79), Ishant Sharma(3/62), and Jasprit Bumrah(3/83) distributed the wickets among them. India then managed to score only 292 in their first innings and gave away a lead of 40 runs to England.

KL Rahul(37), Cheteshwar Pujara(37), Virat Kohli(49), and Hanuma Vihari(56) got starts, but none of them could convert them into substantial scores. Ravindra Jadeja(86*) was the top scorer for India in the first innings.

In their second innings, England piled on a massive score of 423/8 before declaring their innings. Alastair Cook(147) hit a spectacular century in his farewell innings to sign off in style.

Joe Root(125) also scored a century to take his side into a commanding position in the Test.

#OnThisDay in 2018, England's leading Test run-scorer, Alastair Cook, bid goodbye to international cricket.



He made 147 in his final outing as England completed their 4-1 Test series win over India, at The Oval. pic.twitter.com/PGQ9k0nNBn — ICC (@ICC) September 11, 2019

Team India began the final innings with a gigantic 464-run target in front of them.

Most of the batters succumbed to the pressure of the scoreboard as England's bowlers reduced India to 121/5 at one stage. Virat Kohli and Pujara perished without scoring a single run.

However, KL Rahul(149) and Rishabh Pant(114) then joined hands and stitched a marathon 204-run partnership for the sixth wicket to give India hope.

But leg spinner Adil Rashid(2/63) dismissed both batters and pulled the curtains on the chance of an unlikely Indian victory. India eventually got all-out for 345 and lost the match by 118 runs.

#ENGvIND at the Oval 2018



India chasing 464 were 2-3 and then 121-5



KL Rahul 149 and Rishabh Pant 114 put on 204 runs, India's highest for any wicket in 4th innings. Lost last 4 for 25 and match by 118 runs. pic.twitter.com/0OSEnECMjp — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) August 30, 2021

