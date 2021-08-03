IND vs ENG 2021: When was the last time India won a Test series in England?

The countdown has begun for one of the most anticipated Test series. Virat Kohli's India and Joe Root's England will square off to get their hands on the Pataudi Trophy. The five-match series will commence tomorrow(4-8-21), with the first Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Team India look well-stocked in both batting and bowling departments, but the absence of a pace-bowling all-rounder like Hardik Pandya might affect their balance during the upcoming series. Shardul Thakur is the only pace bowler in the current Test squad who can bat a bit.

England will miss the services of all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes in this series. Team management will hope that Sam Curran will step up and perform well in that role.

Since their first tour of England in 1932, India have participated in 18 bilateral Test series against the home side in England. India managed to win only three of them and lost 14 in the series. They salvaged the draw on just one occasion in 2002.

India's last Test series win in England came in 2007

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

India's series wins against England in their backyard came in 1971, 1986, and 2007. The most recent win for India in 2007 came under the leadership of Rahul Dravid.

Team India played a three-match Test series during their tour of England in 2007. The Indian team somehow managed to draw the first Test at Lord's due to a defiant batting display from MS Dhoni in the fourth innings before the rain took over and saved the day for India.

The second Test was a memorable one for Team India. Trent Bridge in Nottingham hosted the game. India won the toss and elected to field first to exploit the conditions on offer. The bowlers backed the decision of their skipper by skittling out the hosts for just 198. Alastair Cook(43) was the top scorer for England. Zaheer Khan(4/59) and Anil Kumble(3/32) were the picks of the bowlers for the visitors.

Zaheer Khan

In reply, openers Dinesh Karthik(77) and Wasim Jaffer(62) gave a stellar start by putting on a 147-run opening partnership. The middle-order batsman consolidated a good start by building the innings on that platform. Sachin Tendulkar(91), Sourav Ganguly(79), and VVS Laxman(54) hit half-centuries and took India to a massive total of 481.

England started their second innings with a deficit of 283 runs. Skipper Michael Vaughan(124) played responsibly and helped his team avoid an innings defeat. Eventually, the hosts reached 355 before getting bowled out. Andrew Strauss(55) and Paul Collingwood(63) played supporting roles for the skipper. It was again Zaheer Khan(5/75) and Anil Kumble(3/104), who were the star performers for India with the ball.

India chased down the paltry target of 73 in 24.1 overs and won the game by seven wickets. Zaheer Khan deservingly won the player of the match award for picking up nine wickets in the match. Later, the third Test at the Oval ended in a draw. It meant India won the Test series(1-0) in England after 21 years.

