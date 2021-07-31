IND vs ENG 2021: Who in the current India squad has the most ducks against England?

India's upcoming series against England is the biggest challenge they face after the recently concluded World Test Championship (WTC) final which they lost to the Kiwis.

The English challenge is also a stat man's delight as a string of records and milestones will be set and achieved. One such topic is the record of having most ducks.

We take a look at one Indian player in the current setup with the most ducks against England.

Ishant Sharma has the most ducks against England: 7

He may be a night watchman, but Ishant Sharma also has that infamous record for most ducks against his name. The lanky pacer has played 21 matches against the side and scored 148 runs.

While he is known to put the long handle to good use, he has been one of those players after Bishen Singh Bedi (11) and BS Chandrashekhar (8).

The other players in the current India squad with the most number of ducks are Virat Kohli (5) and Ajinkya Rahane (4).

India vs England Test schedule

The Test series between India and England will kick off the second World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Both sides will be eager to get off to a good start and win as many matches as possible. It will help them get a head start in the second edition of the World Test points table.

The Test series will commence on August 4 and continue until September 14.

1st Test: August (4-8) | Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

2nd Test: August (12-16) | Venue: Lord's, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

3rd Test: August (25-29) | Venue: Headingley, Leeds | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

4th Test: September (2-6) | Venue: Kennington Oval, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

5th Test: September (10-14) | Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

