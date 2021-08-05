IND vs ENG 2021: “You need cloud cover but not too much” - Wasim Jaffer teases England fans as weather halts play

Former opener Wasim Jaffer shared yet another hilarious post as weather halted play on Day 2 of the Trent Bridge Test between India and England.

After India’s openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul added a solid 97, England’s bowlers fought back hard to reduce the visitors to 125 for 4. Their charge, however, was halted as bad light and subsequent rain delayed the Test match.

Taking to his Twitter account following the halt in play, Jaffer shared a light-hearted post regarding the weather in the UK and England fans. He wrote:

“Being England fan must be tricky. You need cloud cover but not too much #ENGvIND.”

Team India resumed their innings on 21 for no loss. The openers took the team to the stroke of lunch without any damage before Rohit (36) lost his concentration and pulled Ollie Robinson into the hands of Sam Curran at backward square leg.

Being England fan must be tricky. You need cloud cover but not too much😅 #ENGvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 5, 2021

In the post-lunch session, it was all England. Cheteshwar Pujara looked jittery out in the middle and it was no surprise that he perished edging James Anderson behind the wickets for 4. Anderson won the first battle with Indian captain Virat Kohli, forcing him to edge the first ball behind the stumps as well.

India’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (5) gifted his wicket to England, running himself out while going for a non-existent single. From 97 for no loss, India had crumbled to 112 for 4. The visitors were 125 for 4 in the 47th over, with Rahul unbeaten on 57 and Rishabh Pant on 7, when weather interrupted play.

The weather forecast for Thursday in Nottingham suggests more rain for the rest of the day. Rain and bad light are expected to play their parts in the coming days as well.

Tea has been taken on Day 2.#TeamIndia lose the wickets of Pujara, Kohli and Rahane in the afternoon session.



India 125/4 (Rahul 57*, Pant 7*)#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/GjiZL7slDO — BCCI (@BCCI) August 5, 2021

England were bowled out for 183 on Day 1

While England have been impressive with the ball, their batters let the side down again on Day 1 of the first Test against India. Batting first after winning the toss, the hosts folded up for 183 in 65.4 overs.

England captain Joe Root top-scored for his side with 64 while Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow and Sam Curran and contributed 20s. For India, Jasprit Bumrah (4/46), Mohammed Shami (3/28) and Shardul Thakur (2/41) were the star performers.

India made an interesting call to pick left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI.

