IND vs ENG 2022, 1st ODI: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Having clinched the T20I series against England 2-1, Team India will be keen to carry their winning momentum into the one-dayers. They did go down in the final game of the three-match T20I series, but that had a lot to do with them resting their key players and experimenting, especially in the bowling department.

The first one-dayer of the three-match series will be played at the Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday (July 12). In their previous one-day series, England thumped Netherlands 3-0. Jos Buttler walked away as the Player of the Series for smashing 248 runs. However, the Men in Blue had his measure in the T20Is and it will be equally important for them to keep him quiet in the one-dayers as well.

India’s previous ODI series was against the West Indies back in February. They did thump their opponents 3-0, but one cannot read too much into it. Before that, they went down to the Proteas by the same margin in South Africa. India will be seeking consistency in the format as they build towards the World Cup next year.

Today's IND vs ENG toss result

India have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Explaining the decision, skipper Rohit Sharma said:

“There is some grass cover. It is slightly overcast. I guess the sun will be out in some time. We want to have a score in front of us.”

Virat Kohli is unavailable for the game due to a niggle. Rohit confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will bat at No.3.

IND vs ENG - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

Today's IND vs ENG match player list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

England squad: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook

IND vs ENG - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Alex Wharf, Richard Illingworth

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Match Referee: Chris Broad

