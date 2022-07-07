IND vs ENG 2022, 1st T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Team India will take on England at The Rose Bowl, Southampton in the 1st T20I of the three-match series on Thursday (July 7). The visitors will be without Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant for the opening match as the four featured in the Birmingham Test that ended on Tuesday.

The Men in Blue have done well in the T20 format since their disastrous campaign at the World Cup in the UAE last year. They equaled the record for most consecutive wins in the format (12), a streak which was broken following their loss to South Africa in the first T20I of the series at home in Delhi. They came back after losing the first two games to level the series 2-2, with the last match being abandoned.

There are areas of concern, though. Rohit Sharma, who will be back to lead the team after missing the Birmingham Test due to COVID-19, has been struggling with the willow lately. India’s bowling was also put under pressure during the two-match series against Ireland. The latter scored 221 in the second game in response to India’s 225.

Today's IND vs ENG toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Explaining the decision, captain Rohit Sharma said:

“Looks like a good wicket. Good pitch, sun is out, better to bat first.”

On his recovery from COVID, he added:

“Recovered pretty well, had a couple of hits before getting into this game.”

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh is making his debut for India in the match. He received his cap from skipper Rohit ahead of the game.

IND vs ENG - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(c & wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson

Today IND vs ENG match player list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi

England squad: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Philip Salt, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, Richard Gleeson

IND vs ENG - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Alex Wharf, Mike Burns

TV umpire: Martin Saggers

Match Referee: Chris Broad

