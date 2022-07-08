IND vs ENG 2022, 1st T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs England match?

India beat England by 50 runs in yesterday’s (July 7) T20I at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. The visitors dominated the contest from start to finish as Hardik Pandya (51 & 4/33) came up with a memorable all-round effort.

Batting first after winning the toss, India put up an impressive 198/8 as Hardik brought up his maiden T20I fifty off 30 balls. He then claimed key England wickets as the hosts were bundled out for 148 in 19.3 overs.

Arshdeep Singh made an impressive debut with figures of 2/18 as Rohit Sharma became the first captain to register 13 successive wins in T20Is.

Chasing 199, England got off to a horrific start as their captain Jos Buttler fell for a golden duck. Bhuvneshwar Kumar cleaned up the right-hander with a brilliant inswinger that beat the batter’s defense and crashed into the stumps after hitting the pads.

Arshdeep began his T20I career with an excellent maiden over. Hardik then struck twice in the fifth over to leave England in deep trouble.

Dawid Malan, who was looking good, was bowled for 21 off 14. The left-hander inside edged a fuller delivery onto his stumps. The dangerous Liam Livingstone perished without scoring, caught behind while attempting to scoop a delivery that was too close to him at fine leg.

Jason Roy (4 off 16) had a harrowing time out in the middle. His misery ended when he sliced Hardik to third man in the seventh over. Harry Brook was dropped twice by Dinesh Karthik. That apart, he looked in good rhythm and played some impressive strokes.

The England batter could not capitalize on his multiple lives though. On 28, he fell to Yuzvendra Chahal, lofting the leggie to deep midwicket, where Suryakumar Yadav took a good running catch. Moeen Ali (36 off 20), who played a few attractive strokes to lift England’s hopes, was also outdone by Chahal in the same over.

The left-hander danced down the track and missed the ball that dipped on him. Karthik, who was having a poor day behind the stumps, again failed to collect the ball cleanly. However, he had enough time to gather himself and stump the batter, who was way out of his crease.

Hardik returned to pick up his fourth as Sam Curran (4) top-edged a hook to the keeper. Arshdeep also helped himself to his first international wicket, having Reece Topley (9) caught behind. The debutant ended the one-sided game when he had Matt Parkinson caught at backward point for a duck.

Hardik Pandya smashes maiden T20I fifty as India put up 198/8

Hardik bats during the first T20I. Pic: Getty Images

Team India all-rounder Hardik (51 off 33) starred with the bat as the visitors put up a challenging 198/8 after winning the toss and batting first. Hardik carried on his impressive form, striking six fours and a six during his stay.

There were good contributions from Suryakumar (39 off 19), Deepak Hooda (33 off 17) and Rohit (24 off 14). India looked set for a 200-plus score. However, England’s bowlers fought back hard in the last five overs, claiming four wickets while conceding only 41 runs.

Rohit, returning to the Indian team after recovering from COVID-19, looked in fine touch during his brief stay. He eased Topley for consecutive fours in the second over.

When off-spinner Moeen was introduced, the Indian captain swept him for two fours. However, the shrewd bowler had the last laugh as he induced a snick out of the right-hander with a slightly quicker delivery.

The confident Hooda came in and lofted Moeen for consecutive sixes. The off-spinner fought back again. This time, he sent back Ishan Kishan (8), who top-edged a sweep.

Hooda then crunched Topley for three fours as India ended the powerplay at 66/2. Suryakumar also came in and got into the big-hitting action right away, racing to 21 in just nine balls.

Chris Jordan, however, struck a key blow to keep England in the game. His smart cutter forced Hooda to miscue a catch to short backward square. Hardik then came in and smacked leg-spinner Matt Parkinson for two fours to kick-start his innings. At the halfway stage, India raced to 105/3.

To England’s credit, they kept striking at key intervals. Jordan ended Suryakumar’s dangerous stay by having him caught behind with a sharp bouncer. Hardik, though, enjoyed himself against Livingstone. He cut a short ball through backward point and slammed the next one to the long-on boundary.

Hardik could have been dismissed for 37 as Parkinson foxed him in the air. However, Buttler missed the stumping with the batter way out of his crease. Hardik went on to complete a 30-ball 50. He was dismissed soon after, slashing Topley to deep point. England did well in the last few overs to restrict India to under 200.

India vs England 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 1st T20I?

Hardik was the standout performer in the match, smashing a fifty and claiming four scalps. Suryakumar and Hooda contributed quick 30s. Arshdeep made a big impact on debut with figures of 2 for 18, including a maiden.

For England, Jordan claimed two wickets and scored an unbeaten 26. Moeen also had a good all-round game. He followed up his two wickets with a quickfire 36.

Hardik was the easy choice for Player of the Match for his memorable all-round show.

