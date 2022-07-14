IND vs ENG 2022, 2nd ODI: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Team India will look to seal the three-match one-day series against England when they take on the hosts in the second game at Lord's on Thursday (July 14).

The Men in Blue completely dominated the Englishmen in the opening match of the ODI series at the Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday and would be keen to carry on the momentum.

Bowling first after winning the toss, India cleaned up England for a mere 110 in 25.2 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah enjoyed the movement on offer and ended up clinching career-best one-day figures of 6 for 19. The performance saw him become the first Indian pacer to take a six-wicket haul in England.

Bumrah was well-supported by Mohammad Shami, who claimed three scalps and became the fastest Indian to 150 ODI wickets. Skipper Rohit Sharma then rediscovered his form with the bat, striking an unbeaten 76 off 58 balls.

Almost everything went right for India on the day as they registered a memorable 10-wicket triumph.

Today's IND vs ENG toss result

India have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, captain Rohit Sharma said:

"Slightly less grass for sure but looks like there is some moisture in the pitch. Looking at the size of the ground, we thought it's better to have a score on the board."

Can England level the series today? 🤔 India have opted to bowl in the second #ENGvIND ODI at Lord's 🏏

Rohit confirmed that Virat Kohli is back in place of Shreyas Iyer. Despite the 10-wicket loss in the first ODI, England are going in with an unchanged playing XI.

IND vs ENG - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley



India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Virat Kohli warming up in the nets ahead of the 2nd ODI against England.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Philip Salt, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Matthew Parkinson

IND vs ENG - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Alex Wharf, Richard Kettleborough

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth

Match Referee: Chris Broad.

