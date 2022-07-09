IND vs ENG 2022, 2nd T20I: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

Team India will look to seal the three-match T20I series when they take on England in the second game at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday (July 9). Despite missing key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli, the visitors dominated the opening encounter and registered a memorable 50-run win.

Batting first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue put up an impressive total of 198 for 8. Hardik Pandya had a memorable all-round match. After smashing his maiden T20I fifty, he then claimed 4 for 33 as England were bundled out for 148. Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the team off to a brilliant start, cleaning up Jos Buttler for a golden duck.

Arshdeep Singh also made a memorable debut with figures of 2 for 18, including a maiden. However, he won’t feature in the remaining two T20Is. Both the matches will be significant as India look to zero in on their squad for the T20 World Cup.

Today's IND vs ENG toss result

England have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Explaining the decision, captain Jos Buttler said:

“Expect it to stay a good wicket. These are small boundaries, and we fancy a chase.”

England have made two changes. David Willey and debutant Richard Gleeson come in for Reece Topley and Tymal Mills.

India have made four changes on expected lines. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah are all in the playing XI.

IND vs ENG - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson

Today's IND vs ENG match player list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

England squad: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, David Willey, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson

IND vs ENG - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: David Millns, Martin Saggers

TV umpire: Alex Wharf

Match Referee: Chris Broad

