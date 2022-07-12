IND vs ENG 2022: 3 player battles to watch out for ahead of India's first ODI

India's versatility vs England's batting will be the focus when they lock horns at The Oval in London on Tuesday (July 12). After clinching the three-match T20I series 2-1, Rohit Sharma and co. head into the ODI leg hoping for a similar outcome.

It's not an easy task, though, as England will be bolstered by the arrival of some heavyweights in Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, and Joe Root - matchwinners who can single-handedly take the game away from India. It's their batting depth that the visitors will be wary of.

Then there's also the matter of player battles. With these two outfits filled with bonafide matchwinners, it's all about who gets the better of whom, and on that note, we take a look at the three player battles to watch out for when these two sides square off.

Note: These player battles are based on the players making the cut for the 1st ODI.

#1 India skipper Rohit Sharma vs David Willey

It's a familiar storyline of left-arm pace vs Rohit Sharma at The Oval. David Willey has had the better of Sharma once in their three encounters.

With the track not promising much to the quicks, considering the warm weather that's in store, there's a chance of Sharma getting the better of the English bowler.

England will be hoping to dismiss one of the veteran pairs pretty early in the innings, and only time will tell if Willey can do the job for his new captain.

#2 Joe Root vs Ravindra Jadeja

Joe Root, the batting mainstay for England, has had some difficulty getting off to a start against Ravindra Jadeja. The former has been dismissed thrice in their 13 clashes against each other in ODIs.

Root heads into the first match in quite the form he showed in the recent Tests against New Zealand and the rescheduled fifth Test against India.

Jadeja will be a key weapon in the middle stages of the game with the ball, and his contest against Root will be one to keep an eye out for.

#3 Mooen Ali vs Virat Kohli

While there is a huge question mark over Virat Kohli's availability due to a groin strain leading up to the game, there is no dismissing the exciting contest between him and Moeen Ali.

The English tweaker has managed to make things tough for the ace Team India batter in their past scrimmages in international cricket as well as in the IPL.

The current, prolonged lean patch that he's going through just makes it that much harder for him to vault Moeen's challenge.

