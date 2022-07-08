3 reasons why dropping Virat Kohli for the 2nd T20I would be a bad move

Having been part of the Indian squad for the rescheduled Test against England in Birmingham, Virat Kohli was among the players who were unavailable for the first T20I in Southampton. The 33-year-old, however, has been picked in the squad for the second and third T20Is as well as the subsequent ODI series.

Under normal circumstances, the batter would walk into the playing XI right away on the basis of his reputation. He is, after all, the third-leading run-getter in T20I cricket and one of only three players with over 3000 T20 international runs. In recent matches for India in the format, though, the newcomers have made quite a significant impression.

The hard-hitting Deepak Hooda has registered scores of 47*, 104 and 33 in the last three T20Is he has played for India. The right-hander also contributed 59 in the warm-up match against Derbyshire. In the wake of Hooda’s success, there have been calls to carry on with him instead of bringing back Kohli.

However, we analyze three reasons why dropping the former Indian captain for the 2nd T20I might not be a smart move.

#1 He needs game time

It is no secret that Kohli is struggling for runs. We are not talking about any particular format. It's just a case of the right-handed batter not getting it right out in the middle. Even if we ignore the fact that he hasn’t scored a century across formats since November 2019, Kohli’s numbers are still hugely disappointing..

Looking at his performance in 2022, he has only one fifty to his name in Test cricket - the 79 he scored in the Cape Town Test against South Africa. He was woefully out of sorts in the Birmingham Test, registering scores of 11 and 20.

Before that, the right-handed batter endured a horrible IPL 2022 campaign as well while representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He scored 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73 - the low point being as many as three golden ducks.

With the T20 World Cup coming up, India need Kohli to strike form as soon as possible. If for nothing else, then for this reason, he must play the second and third T20Is.

#2 Dropping him will affect his confidence further

Kohli was involved in a verbal duel with in-form England batter Jonny Bairstow during the Birmingham Test and was also seen vigorously celebrating dismissals - some of which were outlandish even by his ultra-aggressive standards. These antics were an attempt by the cricketer to prove that, despite his poor run, he is still up and ready for a fight. All of that just seems like a mirage though.

The true reflection of Kohli's lack of confidence is starkly evident in his batting. He has been tentative, nervous and clearly out of sorts during the stay at the crease in recent matches. Take the Birmingham Test itself.

Yes, he was a bit unlucky in the second innings as he got a brute from Ben Stokes. However, his indecisiveness cost him his wicket in the first innings as he was unsure whether to play or leave a delivery. His eventual dismissal, inadvertently guiding the ball onto his stumps, was symptomatic of his unsettled presence as a batter lately.

Even in the IPL, he was getting dismissed in bizarre ways, chipping innocuous deliveries straight into the hands of fielders. He is definitely going through his worst phase in international cricket. But dropping him at this stage might just dent his confidence further. This is not something India or Kohli want with the T20 World Cup just months away.

#3 He has been rested for West Indies, so he better play

According to media reports, Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a break for the T20I series in West Indies. He has already been rested for the preceding ODIs in the Caribbean. So basically, he seems set to miss the entire West Indies series.

Earlier, the 33-year-old was also given a break from the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home, which was played immediately after the conclusion of the IPL.

The way things are panning out, the experienced batter might get a few more breathers in the build-up to the T20 World Cup. As such, Team India might as well try and utilize his services when he is available. There are two T20Is left in the series against England followed by three ODIs against the same opponents. Kohli must play all these matches.

There are reports doing the rounds that Kohli’s performance in the T20Is against England will determine his fate as far as his selection for the T20 World Cup in Australia is concerned.

If that is the case, the management will be left with no option but to include the struggling former captain in the playing XI.

