3 reasons why India are second-favorites to win one-off Test against England

The England team that India faced in the Test series a year ago was extremely different, both in personnel as well as mindset.

Openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley struggled for runs and even Haseeb Hameed couldn't make a huge impact. It was almost a contest between the then-skipper Joe Root and the Indian pacers as the former was often the only one scoring consistently for the hosts.

Virat Kohli led the Indian team brilliantly and they took a 2-1 lead going into the fifth Test in Manchester. But COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp back then, meant that the final Test needed to be rescheduled.

It will now be played at Edgbaston from July 1. A lot has changed on both sides, starting with the captaincy as both teams have new leaders at the helm.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why the visitors will be the second-favorite to win against this rejuvenated England team:

#3 James Anderson might have the upper hand against Virat Kohli

Girish @Chandra__Girish

For one last time, Please God 🤞

Battle of the Best ⚔️

#ViratKohli Virat Kohli vs James AndersonFor one last time, Please God 🤞Battle of the Best ⚔️ Virat Kohli vs James AndersonFor one last time, Please God 🤞Battle of the Best ⚔️#ViratKohli https://t.co/KF7P33UE4I

Virat Kohli had a sensational 2018 Test tour of England. Not only did he score a couple of centuries, but he also ensured that he didn't lose his wicket to James Anderson even once.

Many felt that the horrors of the 2014 England tour were behind the Indian star following the 2018 series. They also believed he had become much more assured against swinging deliveries.

But those assumptions came crashing down as Kohli was dismissed by Anderson on the very first ball that he faced on the 2021 tour. The then-captain nudged at a delivery that he could have probably left alone and was caught behind.

Perhaps Kohli's century drought since 2019 played a part in his mind as he looked to be playing with hard hands and eager to score as many runs as he could. This wasn't his game in 2018 where he was more willing to leave the ball outside off stump.

The likes of Anderson and Ollie Robinson troubled him with a nagging line outside the off stump throughout the four Tests. Kohli's wicket will once again be crucial as nobody can deny his incredible abilities. However, England might have a psychological advantage having troubled him with that off-stump line previously.

His recent form hasn't been great either, as evidenced by the 2022 Indian Premier League season, but he will enter the upcoming Test after a much-needed break.

#2 The missing half of India's opening combination

Juman @cool_rahulfan

Cricket is boring without you.

Eagerly waiting for your comeback.

You will be missed in England. @klrahul Get well soon KL,Cricket is boring without you.Eagerly waiting for your comeback.You will be missed in England. @klrahul Get well soon KL,Cricket is boring without you.Eagerly waiting for your comeback.You will be missed in England. ❤️✨ https://t.co/S1Lg28uqAV

One of the biggest reasons for India maintaining a lead over England after four Tests was the way openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul went about their business.

The duo got their team off to multiple fantastic starts by getting through the difficult job of blunting the new ball, making it easier for the batters to follow. With Rahul having suffered a groin injury, captain Sharma will have a new opening partner.

Sharma and the management will need to make a key decision in this regard. They could go with the experience of Cheteshwar Pujara or try a more natural opener in Shubman Gill. But Gill has also been tipped to be a better middle-order batter, while Pujara has largely thrived at No. 3.

With absolutely no room for error, the visitors will need to make the right choice or else it could backfire easily.

#1 England's 'New Era' under Brendon McCullum

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14



June 2022: NZ set Eng 299 in 72 overs. Eng chase it down in 50 overs!



What changed? Mindset. June 2021: NZ set Eng 273 in 75 overs. Eng bat out a draw scoring 170/3 (70).June 2022: NZ set Eng 299 in 72 overs. Eng chase it down in 50 overs!What changed? Mindset. #ENGvNZ June 2021: NZ set Eng 273 in 75 overs. Eng bat out a draw scoring 170/3 (70).June 2022: NZ set Eng 299 in 72 overs. Eng chase it down in 50 overs!What changed? Mindset. #ENGvNZ https://t.co/zOMbJMB51I

England's change in mindset and approach will probably be the biggest threat to the visitors in this one-off Test. In both games that India won last year, England capitulated under pressure while chasing targets.

But they have since appointed the dynamic Brendon McCullum as their coach and the aggressive Ben Stokes as their captain. The difference was evident as England showed a ruthless approach while batting in the fourth innings in their recent Tests against New Zealand.

On both occasions, it looked like the Kiwis had enough runs on the board to defend and avoid defeat. However, the likes of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow scored hundreds and made a mockery of the run chases. Even Ben Stokes looked in sublime touch in the second game.

The England batting order no longer looks as brittle as it did when India last visited. The visitors will consequently need to bring their A-game to the table if they are to avoid the series being drawn.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far