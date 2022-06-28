3 reasons why Jasprit Bumrah would be the right choice as captain in Rohit Sharma’s absence

According to media reports, lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to captain Team India in the rescheduled Test against England, which begins at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 1. Regular skipper Rohit Sharma is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Although Rohit’s quarantine is set to end just before the Test begins, it is unlikely that the visitors will risk the 35-year-old in Birmingham. If Bumrah is confirmed as captain, it will be the first time since 1987 that a pace bowler will be leading an Indian team in a Test match. Kapil Dev was the last fast bowler to captain India in Test cricket.

Speaking after being named vice-captain for the ODI series in South Africa earlier this year, the 28-year-old had said:

“If given an opportunity (to lead India), it would be an honor. I don’t think any player would say no. There’s no bigger feeling than that.”

Here are three reasons why Bumrah would be the right choice as captain for the rescheduled Test in case Rohit is unavailable.

#1 He has earned the respect of teammates

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates a wicket with teammates. Pic: Getty Images

Bumrah is someone who has earned the respect of his teammates through match-winning performances across the three formats over the years. He is a proven game-changer, who has tasted success in varied conditions against different opponents.

His team members have always spoken highly of him, irrespective of whether he has succeeded or failed. For a captain, the first and foremost task is to enjoy the confidence of the players he will be leading. In that regard, Bumrah has definitely ticked the box.

Being the most important component of the bowling attack, Bumrah is expected to lead from the front. If he is among the wickets, the fast bowler will automatically encourage the team with his impactful performances.

In a nutshell, he is someone who can unite the Indian team in Rohit’s absence given his experience and try to bring out the best in them. It won’t be easy because it will be something new for both Bumrah and the Indian team, but the pacer has the basic requisites to be a good leader.

#2 He has proved himself as a smart cricketer

The pacer reacts after outfoxing Rory Burns at Lord’s. Pic: Getty Images

The captain is expected to be street-smart and tactically brilliant. From what we have seen of Bumrah as a bowler, he is definitely someone who is often one up on the batter. Be it setting them up with outswingers and then surprising them with one that comes back in or slipping in an unplayable yorker, the fast bowler has often delivered the goods.

This ability to catch the opponent off-guard is one skill that could come in handy for the pace bowler if he is appointed captain for the rescheduled Test in Birmingham. The fact that he was appointed vice-captain earlier in the year is proof that the Indian think tank believes in his ability as a leader.

It is now up to the fast bowler to live up to the expectations if he gets the chance. Of course, one Test will be too little to arrive at a conclusion. But fans and the Indian management will get some glimpses of what to expect from Bumrah, the leader.

#3 Handing the captaincy to Virat would be very awkward

Virat Kohli (left) with the Indian pacer. Pic: Getty Images

Of course, India have Virat Kohli in the team, who holds the record of being the country’s most successful Test captain. He was even seen giving a pep talk to the team during the practice game in Leicester. However, handing him leadership, even if only for one Test, would be viewed as a step in the backward direction.

Kohli has had his run as Indian captain, and a pretty long one at that. His tenure as a leader across the three formats of the game will mostly be remembered for all the right reasons. However, the manner of his exit as Indian skipper was rather controversial. He first quit the T20 captaincy, then was sacked as ODI leader and eventually gave up Test leadership as well.

The saga of his exit from leadership played out in a rather ugly fashion, with him openly challenging the BCCI and even its president, Sourav Ganguly. Under the circumstances, it would lead to a pretty awkward situation if Kohli is handed back the charge of the team for the rescheduled Test at Edgbaston.

Better sense should prevail and Bumrah must deservedly take over the leadership if Rohit is absent from the Test match against England, which begins on July 1.

