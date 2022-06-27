3 reasons why Rohit Sharma returning to lead against England is a plus for India

Fresh off a month's rest, Rohit Sharma looked set to lead India on a tour of England, beginning with a crucial one-off Test. India lead the series 2-1 at the moment, but a lot has changed since the final Test was suspended for almost a year due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp.

Virat Kohli, arguably the best Test captain India have produced, is no longer leading the side. England, on the other hand, have simply been sensational under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's new leadership group.

The hosts smashed the Kiwis 3-0, including chasing three scores of 270+ in three consecutive Tests, the first time ever in the history of this format.

India, meanwhile, have been dealt a blow as Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 just less than a week before the first ball is bowled. The 35-year-old is facing a race against time to get fit for the Test as he is one of the most key players for the visitors.

If everything falls into place and he recovers well, here are three reasons why Rohit leading Team India by example will be an asset to the visitors:

#3 Rohit Sharma has tasted success as a batter in English conditions

Rohit Sharma has simply been sensational in Test cricket ever since he began opening for the team back in 2019. However, there were always doubts over how India's white-ball star would fare as an opener in testing conditions.

The classy opener put all these doubts to bed when India toured England last year. Rohit smashed 368 runs in four Tests, including a fantastic century at The Oval, which was also his maiden in overseas conditions.

In KL Rahul's absence, India desperately need a fully fit Rohit Sharma to play another couple of crucial knocks to ensure the visitors clinch a historic series win.

#2 Important foil to the middle order in absence of KL Rahul

It wasn't just Rohit Sharma's runs, but even his presence at the crease was pivotal for India the last time they faced England in Tests. The-then 34-year-old's one of the best Test knocks came at Lord's.

Although Rohit didn't get his maiden overseas Test ton there, his knock of 83 was worth its weight in gold. England had decided to bowl first and under overcast conditions, it seemed that the hosts would roll over their opponents.

However, Rohit Sharma showed tremendous temperament in surviving the tough conditions and then cashed in on the loose deliveries. India need their captain to once again blunt the new ball for as long as he can at the top of the order, especially when his partner Rahul isn't available due to a groin injury.

#1 Will set the tone for white-ball series

Winning the Test series is undoubtedly crucial for India. But when they look at the bigger picture, they also have a white-ball series to follow. With a T20 World Cup in a few months' time and an ODI World Cup to follow next year, this white-ball leg against a quality England side could be crucial.

Rohit missed the T20I series against South Africa and the impact of his absence was felt by the entire Indian team. His return could possibly calm the nerves in the dressing room and will also give a clear picture as to who India could pick for the T20 World Cup.

The 35-year-old will be indispensable for India in their road to the World Cups. Thus, his quick return to international cricket is needed at the earliest.

