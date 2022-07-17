IND vs ENG 2022, 3rd ODI: Today's match players list, teams & umpires

With the three-match series tied at 1-1, India and England will have everything to play for when the teams meet in the deciding one-dayer at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday (July 17). The two matches have so far produced one-sided encounters. The Men in Blue thumped the Englishmen by 10 wickets in the opening game. The hosts then hit back with a 100-run triumph at Lord’s. Fans will be hoping for a closer tussle in the third ODI.

India’s bowling has been impressive in both games, with pacer Jasprit Bumrah being the standout performer. He claimed his career-best figures of six for 19 at The Oval and was impressive at Lord’s as well, but did not enjoy a lot of luck. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also made an impact with a four-fer at Lord’s while Mohammad Shami has been consistent throughout.

It’s the batting that’s the worry for the visitors. Shikhar Dhawan has looked totally rusty at the top while Virat Kohli’s search for form continues. Rishabh Pant is also yet to crack the code for success in white-ball cricket.

Today's IND vs ENG toss result

India have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Explaining his decision, captain Rohit Sharma said:

“Looks like a good batting track, nice and hard. Won't change over the course of 100 overs. We want to have a score in front of us.”

India have made one change to their playing XI. Bumrah misses out due to a niggle. Mohammed Siraj comes in.

England are going in with the same playing XI that won the Lord’s ODI.

IND vs ENG - Today's Match Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

Today's IND vs ENG match player list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

England squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook.

IND vs ENG - Today Match umpires

On-field umpires: Martin Saggers, Richard Illingworth

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough

Match Referee: Chris Broad

