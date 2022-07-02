5 records broken by Team India during 1st innings of IND vs ENG 2022 Edgbaston Test

Team India has destroyed the English bowling attack in the first innings of the ongoing Edgbaston Test match. After receiving an invitation to bat first, Jasprit Bumrah's men got off to a shaky start. England reduced India to 98/5 at one stage before Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant built a colossal 222-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Both Jadeja and Pant completed their centuries, helping India cross the 300-run mark. Eventually, a cameo from captain Jasprit Bumrah helped the visitors finish with a 400+ total on the board. England bowled India out for 416 runs in the first innings.

Several records were broken during the 84.5 overs of the Indian innings. Here's a list comprising some of them.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah created a new world record for most runs by a batter in 1 over of Test cricket

Stuart Broad created an unwanted world record in Birmingham (Image: Getty)

Jasprit Bumrah came out to bat at number 10 in his first Test as captain and smashed a 16-ball 31. 29 of those runs came in the 84th over of the innings bowled by veteran English pacer Stuart Broad.

Bumrah hit four fours and two sixes in the over before taking a single off the last ball. He broke Brian Lara and George Bailey's record for most runs in one over (28) of Test cricket.

#2 Rishabh Pant became the youngest Indian to hit 100 sixes in international cricket

Rishabh Pant hit four sixes in his inning of 146 runs (Image: Getty)

Rishabh Pant was the top-scorer for Team India in the first innings. The left-handed batter scored 146 runs off just 111 balls, whacking 19 boundaries and four maximums.

The first six hit by Pant in this innings was his 100th in international cricket. The 24-year-old set a new national record for being the youngest cricketer to hit 100 sixes in international cricket. Sachin Tendulkar accomplished the feat at the age of 25.

#3 Rishabh Pant became the first visiting wicket-keeper to score more than 1 Test hundred in England

Rishabh Pant took 89 balls to complete his second Test hundred on English soil (Image Courtesy: Getty)

14 wicket-keeper batters from visiting teams have scored a Test hundred on English soil, but none of them could record more than one century. With his Birmingham ton, Pant became the first wicket-keeper batter from visiting teams to score two Test centuries in England.

Pant scored his maiden Test hundred on English soil back in 2018 when he made 114 runs at the Kennington Oval.

#4 Jasprit Bumrah broke Bishan Singh Bedi's world record

Mohandas Menon @mohanstatsman

The previous highest was 30 by Bishan Bedi at Christchurch in 1976.

#IndvEng #IndvsEng Jasprit Bumrah's 31* is now the highest by any debutant captain in Test history while batting at #10.The previous highest was 30 by Bishan Bedi at Christchurch in 1976. Jasprit Bumrah's 31* is now the highest by any debutant captain in Test history while batting at #10.The previous highest was 30 by Bishan Bedi at Christchurch in 1976.#IndvEng #IndvsEng

Jasprit Bumrah scored 31 runs in his first Test innings as Team India's captain. With that performance, Bumrah broke Bishan Singh Bedi's record for the most runs by a debutant Test captain while batting at number 10.

Back in 1976, Bedi scored 30 runs on captaincy debut against New Zealand in Christchurch. That match ended in a draw.

#5 Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja's record partnership for Team India

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra History by Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja - both now share the highest 6th wicket partnership for India against England in Test cricket. History by Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja - both now share the highest 6th wicket partnership for India against England in Test cricket.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja stitched up a 222-run partnership for the sixth wicket at Edgbaston. They took the team's total from 98/5 to 320/5 inside 40 overs.

Pant and Jadeja now own the record for the best sixth-wicket partnership for Team India in Test matches against England. The previous highest was 204 by KL Rahul and Pant in 2018.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far