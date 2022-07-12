5 records broken by Team India during IND vs ENG 2022 1st ODI

Team India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against England with a magnificent performance at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday. Skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first ODI.
The decision proved to be an excellent one as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Prasidh Krishna wreaked havoc in London. The three Indian pacers combined forces to dismiss 10 England batters for just 110 runs. Bumrah stole the show with a six-wicket haul, whereas Shami scalped three wickets.
In reply, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stitched up an unbeaten partnership of 114 runs for the first wicket to help Team India win by 10 wickets.
The Men in Blue broke several records during the first ODI of their three-match series. Here's a list of five of them:
#1 Team India bowl England out for the lowest total in their head-to-head in ODIs
The rivalry between India and England has always entertained the fans. One of the main reasons why the rivalry is so exciting is because the two teams bring the best out of each other.
In recent times, very few India vs England matches have proven to be lop-sided games. An extraordinary bowling performance from India on Tuesday helped them bowl England out for 110 runs, which is now the lowest team total by England in ODI matches against the Men in Blue.
#2 Mohammad Shami breaks Ajit Agarkar's record
Heading into the first ODI against England, Mohammad Shami had 148 wickets to his name in 79 matches. When he dismissed Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler in the match, Shami became the quickest Indian bowler to take 150 ODI wickets in terms of matches played.
Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar previously held this record, having scalped his 150th wicket in his 97th ODI. Shami has accomplished the feat in only his 80th match.
#3 Jasprit Bumrah breaks Kuldeep Yadav's record
Jasprit Bumrah bowled the best ODI spell of his career to end with figures of 6/19 at Kennington Oval. He picked up the wickets of Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, and David Willey.
Previously, Kuldeep Yadav held the record for the best ODI bowling figures (6/25) by an Indian against England, which Bumrah has now broken.
#4 Biggest win in India vs England ODIs
For the first time in India and England's head-to-head in ODI history, a team has won a game by 10 wickets. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit set a new record for the most wickets remaining by a winning team in ODI matches between India and England.
India also broke England's record for the most balls remaining in a successful run chase between the two nations.
#5 Rohit Sharma overtakes Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Kane Williamson
Team India captain Rohit Sharma registered his 14th 50+ score in ODIs on English soil during the match. He overtook Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Kane Williamson (13 each) on the list of visiting players with the most 50+ scores in men's ODIs on English soil.
Sharma will play a minimum of two more innings on this tour. It should not be a surprise if he registeres more 50+ scores on English soil.