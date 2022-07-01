IND vs ENG 2022: 7 Indian bowlers who have scored a 50 with the bat in a Test match on English soil

Scoring a Test match half-century on English pitches is one of the toughest things to do for any player from a subcontinental team. The pitch and weather assist the fast bowlers in England. The swing makes it difficult to play strokes, which is why several big names have struggled to score runs in Tests on English soil.

However, some bowlers have fearlessly taken on the swing and pace to score big runs for their team. As many as seven Indian bowlers have scored a Test fifty in England in the last 22 years. Here's a list of those seven bowlers.

#1 Mohammad Shami

Mohammad Shami played the best knock of his Test career at Lord's last year (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Mohammad Shami stunned the English bowlers with a 70-ball 56* in the second innings of the Lord's Test match last year. He stitched up a partnership of 91 runs with Jasprit Bumrah for the ninth wicket.

Their partnership eventually helped India win by 151 runs. Shami smashed six fours and a six in his entertaining knock.

#2 Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur scored two fifties at Kennington Oval last year (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Shardul Thakur was the top-scorer for India in the first innings of their fourth Test match against England last year. India were down to 127/7 when Thakur scored a 36-ball 57. India finished with 191 runs in that innings.

Later in the match, Thakur scored another fifty to play an integral role in India's 157-run victory.

#3 Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra scored 84 runs in a Test match at Kennington Oval back in 2011 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra was one of the most impressive batters for India during their away Test series against England in 2011. He received a promotion to bat at No. 6 at Kennington Oval, where he ended up having a 154-run partnership with Sachin Tendulkar.

Mishra aggregated 84 runs off 141 deliveries, smashing 10 fours. To date, it is his highest score in Test match cricket.

#4 Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh whacked a 34-ball 57 at Trent Bridge back in 2002. Playing his first Test innings at that venue, Singh fearlessly attacked the English bowlers.

He hit 10 fours in his knock, while his strike rate was more than 140. His half-century helped India cross the 350-run mark after being 295/8 at one stage.

#5 Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble celebrates his only Test match hundred at The Oval (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble scored the only Test century of his career at the Kennington Oval back in 2007. Batting at No. 8, Kumble remained not out on 110 runs off 193 balls, helping India post a mammoth 664-run total on the board.

Kumble was the top-scorer for India in that innings. He won the Man of the Match award in that Test match.

#6 Ajit Agarkar

Another Indian bowler whose only Test ton came on English soil is Ajit Agarkar. The former Indian pacer blasted a 190-ball 109* in a run-chase of 568 runs at Lord's in 2002.

Unfortunately, his maiden Test hundred went in vain as India were all out for 397 runs. Agarkar smashed 16 fours in his unbeaten knock.

#7 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a memorable tour of England in 2014 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Many fans expected Bhuvneshwar Kumar to wreak havoc with his swing when India traveled to England for a Test series in 2014. While Kumar did a decent job with the ball, he surprised fans with his batting performance.

Kumar was one of the top run-getters for India in the series with 247 runs in five matches. He smashed three fifties, with his highest score being 63.

