"Jaddu is doing the job of a proper all-rounder" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ravindra Jadeja's knock on Day 1 of the 5th India vs England Test

Aakash Chopra has lauded Ravindra Jadeja for performing a proper all-rounder's role for Team India in Test cricket.

Jadeja scored an unbeaten 83 runs off 163 deliveries on Day 1 of the ongoing fifth and final Test between India and England. The spin-bowling all-rounder strung together a 222-run partnership with Rishabh Pant for the sixth wicket after the visitors were in deep trouble at a score of 98/5 at one stage.

While reviewing the first day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Jadeja proved the team management's decision to play him ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin right, elaborating:

"India were in dire straits and there Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja came together. It was interesting that Ravichandran Ashwin was left out and Jadeja was played, now after the event you will say - fantastic sir. Jaddu is doing the job of a proper all-rounder."

The cricketer-turned-commentator was all praise for the partnership between Pant and Jadeja, saying:

"India were stuck at 98/5 but after that, the storm came. It was the R and R (Rohit and Rahul) combination last year, but this time it was Rishabh and Ravindra, the music they played was Rabindra Sangeet."

While Pant (146 runs off 111 balls) was the aggressor, Jadeja was content to play second fiddle to him. The left-handed duo's association took Team India to a healthy total of 338/7 by the close of play on Day 1.

"He has been measured" - Aakash Chopra on Ravindra Jadeja's knock

Ravindra Jadeja has not yet hit a six during his innings

Aakash Chopra highlighted the contrasting knocks played by Pant and Jadeja, explaining:

"Sir Jadeja's magic again came to the forefront but Rishabh, he is the destructive Pant, there is no end to the fours and sixes when he is at the crease. Rishabh Pant has the ability to change the game in one session but Ravindra Jadeja did not play like that. He has been measured."

The 44-year-old appreciated Jadeja for not trying to replicate Pant's pyrotechnics at the other end. He said:

"Rishabh Pant hit four sixes, it's not that Jaddu can't do that, but he didn't. He has played 163 balls and is still unbeaten. That's what you have seen with Jadeja - there is no doubt that we are seeing the best of Jadeja as a batter."

S.Badrinath @s_badrinath #ENGvIND @imjadeja Ravindra Jadeja the batsman has been excellent ever since the start of the World Test Championship Ravindra Jadeja the batsman has been excellent ever since the start of the World Test Championship 👌 #ENGvIND @imjadeja

Aakash Chopra concluded by hoping that Jadeja reaches the three-figure mark on Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test. However, he did acknowledge that it might not be an easy job as the new ball is around the corner.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Ravindra Jadeja reach his century on Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test? Yes No 5 votes so far