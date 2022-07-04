"Bowling very strong batting line-ups out in the 2nd innings" - Michael Vaughan highlights other aspect of 'Bazball'

Former captain Michael Vaughan has lauded England bowlers for their performances in the ongoing Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Despite giving away 416 runs in the first innings, the hosts bounced back in the second essay to restrict the Men in Blue to 245 runs and make a game out of the Test match.

While all the talking has been around England's batting troops, Vaughan feels the bowlers should deserve praise for putting up a brave fight.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Vaughan wrote:

"All the talk about Englands batting is great but don’t underestimate the way they are bowling very strong batting line ups Out in the 2nd innings of the Test consistently to give them these chases .. #ENGvIND."

While James Anderson failed to make any in-roads after dismissing Shubman Gill, captain Ben Stokes stepped up on Day 4 to do the job with the ball.

Stuart Broad got the prized wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara before Stokes ran down the lower order, returning with figures of 4/33 in 11.5 overs.

Matthew Potts also chipped in with a couple of wickets, while Jack Leach, who was taken to the cleaners in the first innings, returned with the wicket of Rishabh Pant.

England inch closer to victory at Edgbaston

Chasing 378 runs, England got off to a flying start, adding 107 runs for the first wicket. Alex Lees and Zak Crawley looked assured of their defense and managed to keep the Indian bowlers at bay.

However, there was a brief collapse in England's batting thereafter, with the hosts losing a few quick wickets. But Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were at it again and revived their team.

They nullified India's bowling and stitched together an unbeaten 150-run partnership to go to stumps on Day 4 at 259/3.

Ben Stokes & Co. now need only 119 runs to win the Test match and level the series with a full day of cricket left.

