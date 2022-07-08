Edgbaston, Birmingham pitch history and records ahead of IND vs ENG 2022 2nd T20I

A few days after losing the fifth Test to England, India will return to Edgbaston to face the same opponent in a T20I match. But this time, the Men in Blue come into this contest on the back of a 50-run win over England in the first game of their three-match T20I series.

After taking a 1-0 lead in Southampton, they will be keen to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead when they battle the hosts on Saturday.

The pitch at Edgbaston should assist the batters and the fast bowlers. The average first innings score in T20I matches at this venue has been 170, highlighting that batters have enjoyed themselves on this ground.

Before India and England lock horns in the second T20I, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by Birmingham.

Edgbaston T20I stats

T20 matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 0

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 221/5 - England vs. Australia, 2018

Lowest team score: 144 - Australia vs. Pakistan, 2010

Highest individual score: 84 - Aaron Finch (AUS) vs. England, 2018

Best bowling figures: 3/26 - Saeed Ajmal (PAK) vs. Australia, 2010

Average 1st innings score: 170

Edgbaston last match

In the last T20I match on this ground, England defeated Australia by 28 runs. A 30-ball 61 from Jos Buttler helped the home team post a 221-run total on the board in the first innings. Jason Roy chipped in with a 26-ball 44 as well. Mitchell Swepson took two wickets for Australia.

Chasing 222 for the win, Australia lost all their wickets for 193 runs. Aaron Finch top-scored with a 41-ball 84.

A total of 15 wickets fell in that match, with pacers accounting for eight of them. The batters smashed 20 sixes in the 39.4 overs bowled during the contest.

Fans should expect a high-scoring game on Saturday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far