IND vs ENG 2022: England announce 15-man squad for 5th Test against India

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship match against India. The 14 players, who were a part of the English squad for the third Test against New Zealand, have retained their places.

Sam Billings has officially been added to the squad. The wicket-keeper batter was in the reserves for the match against New Zealand, but he got a chance to play after Ben Foakes tested positive for COVID-19.

Here's a look at the full squad announced by ECB for the fifth Test against the Indian cricket team:

England's squad for 5th Test against India: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings (WK), Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (WK), Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Matty Potts, Joe Root.

India are ahead 2-1 in the five-match series that could not be completed in 2021 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp.

Last year, the Indian team emerged victorious in two of the four completed Tests against the Englishmen. However, both teams have since undergone several changes.

England are currently in red hot form, having registered a 3-0 series win against New Zealand at home. The English team is keen to play aggressive cricket and will look to give India a run for their money.

When I took over this job it was more than results for me: England captain Ben Stokes

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the series win against New Zealand, captain Ben Stokes reflected on his team's performance, saying:

"When I took over this job it was more than results for me, it was about changing the mindset of the players towards Test cricket, about having fun and enjoying the fact that you're out there representing the country and the results will look after itself."

It will be interesting to see how the Indian team performs against the rejuvenated English squad in the Birmingham Test that gets under way on July 1.

