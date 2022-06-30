"Your own way cannot be the same as everyone else" - Jasprit Bumrah not looking to emulate Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit

Team India’s captain for the Birmingham Test against England, Jasprit Bumrah, has asserted that he has learnt a lot from seniors like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. However, he specified that he would not look to emulate any of them as everyone’s instinct is different.

The BCCI on Thursday named Bumrah as India’s captain for the rescheduled Test against England, which starts on Friday (July 1). The 28-year-old was appointed skipper for the match after regular captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to COVID-19.

At a press conference after being picked as India’s 36th Test captain, Bumrah was asked what he has learnt from former captains Kohli, Dhoni and current leader Rohit. While praising the trio, he said:

"Obviously, these are the legends of the game (MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma). They have contributed a lot to Indian cricket and they are doing so till now. I always try to listen to everyone's advice.”

He was quick to add:

“I try to learn from them but eventually, (it’s about) what your instincts tell you. In the end, your own way cannot be the same as everyone else. I have played under many seniors, and I always look to learn, but I (will) take the calls on my own.”

The pace spearhead also downplayed the distinction between batter-captain and bowler-captain, stating that every player reads the game in their own way. He elaborated:

“Batters, bowlers or keepers, we are all players and we all look to work to the best of our ability. Everyone reads the game and there are many leaders within the group. I can take guidance from them. Our main aim is to make the team win. I am not thinking that just because I am a bowler, I have to bring something new to the table.”

Bumrah will be the first pacer to captain India in Tests since Kapil Dev in 1987. Former leg-spinner Anil Kumble (2007-2008) was the last bowler-captain to lead India in the longer format of the game.

“We are focusing on what our strength is” - Jasprit Bumrah on England’s Test resurgence

Ben Stokes-led England will go into the Birmingham Test high on confidence after having recently hammered New Zealand 3-0 at home. Asked about the hosts’ impressive recent form, the Indian captain replied:

"The way England are playing, we are not looking at that. We are focusing on what our strengths are. If we do our work nicely, then we can believe that we can win in any condition and situation. We do not want to give mental advantage to the opposition. We are not looking to focus on outside noise.”

Bumrah was India’s leading wicket-taker during the team’s tour of England last year, claiming 18 wickets at an average of 20.83.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far