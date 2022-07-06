When and where to watch India vs England 2022 T20I series? 

India will play a three-match T20I series against England, starting July 7. The Men in Blue have won each of their last four completed T20Is, while the home team is on a seven-match winning streak across formats this summer.

The upcoming series should be a cracker of a contest. The last time these two teams locked horns in a series, the Men in Blue emerged victorious by 3-2. England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series at Ahmedabad last year, but the hosts made a splendid comeback to secure the trophy.

Captain Rohit Sharma will return to international cricket after three months with this series, while several big names like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone and Mooen Ali will be in action as well. On that note, here are all the live streaming and telecast details for this series.

Sony Pictures Sports Network will telecast and live stream IND vs ENG 2022 matches in India

Watch the LIVE coverage of England vs India – 1st T20I on SONY SIX (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 7th July 2022 at 10:30 pm IST.

India: Sony SIX, Sony SIX HD (English), Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi), Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD (Tamil and Telugu), Sony LIV (Live Streaming in all languages) and DD Sports.

England: Sky Sports Network.

What is the start time for the IND vs ENG T20I match?

The first match of the series will start at 10:30 pm IST (6:00 pm local time) on July 7. The second T20I will start at 7:00 pm IST (2:30 pm local time) on July 9, with the third T20I, too, scheduled to begin at the same time on July 10.

