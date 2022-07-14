Lord's cricket ground, London, pitch history and records ahead of IND vs ENG 2022 2nd ODI

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and England will take place today (July 14) at the Lord's cricket ground.

After a 10-wicket win at Kennington Oval, Rohit Sharma's men will be keen to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with a win at Lord's.

The pitch at this venue has assisted the batters and bowlers equally. The Lord's pitch report will be broadcasted a few minutes before the game begins, but before that, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous ODIs played at this stadium.

Lord's cricket ground ODI stats

ODI matches played: 67

Matches won by teams batting first: 31

Matches won by teams batting second: 33

Matches Tied: 2

Matches with no result: 1

Highest team score: 334/4 - England vs. India, 1975

Lowest team score: 107 - South Africa vs. England, 2003

Highest individual score: 138* - Sir Viv Richards (WI) vs. England, 1979

Best bowling figures: 6/35 - Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) vs. Bangladesh, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 237

Lord's cricket ground last ODI match

In the previous ODI at this venue, England defeated Pakistan by 52 runs. The match took place last year, where the visitors won the toss and opted to field first.

Half-centuries from Phil Salt and James Vince helped the England team post a 247-run total on the board.

Chasing 248 for a win, Pakistan lost all their wickets for 195 runs. Saud Shakeel scored a 77-ball 56, but the rest of the batters could not impress much as the Men in Green suffered a 52-run defeat.

A total of six sixes were smashed in that ODI match. 20 wickets fell in two innings, with pace bowlers bagging 16 of them.

