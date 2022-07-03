“Love him because he brings a vibe of enjoying the game” - Michael Vaughan hails Ravindra Jadeja

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has showered praise on Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja following his hundred in Birmingham. Terming him a "class act", Vaughan added that Jadeja gives the vibe of someone who immensely enjoys playing the game.

The 33-year-old southpaw notched up his third Test hundred on Saturday (July 2) on Day 2 of the Birmingham Test. Earlier on Day 1, he featured in a 222-run stand with Rishabh Pant (146) to help India recover from 98 for five. The visitors ended up posting an impressive 416 in their first innings.

Hailing Jadeja for his consistent performances in Test cricket over the last couple of years, Vaughan told Cricbuzz:

“Jadeja is outstanding. He’s a class act. I was looking at his numbers over the last 20-odd Test matches. He’s averaging 48, only second to Rohit Sharma, who is averaging 49 in the Indian line-up. Give me that style of cricketer all day long. Someone who can play with that much control, clarity and can explode into life at any stage. He’s a wonderful cricketer.”

Predicting that the left-arm spinner could have an impact in the Test with the ball as well, Vaughan further praised the versatile cricketer by saying:

“Even in the field, he is going to create an opportunity. He grabs everything. He’s a brilliant player. I love him because he brings a vibe of enjoying the game, playing the game smartly.”

Playing in his 60th Test, Jadeja has so far scored 2500 runs at an average of 36.76. On the bowling front, he has claimed 242 wickets at and average of 24.44.

“Thought it was going to be similar to the WTC final” - Vaughan admits didn’t expect India to play so well

Reflecting on India’s performances on the first two days of the Birmingham Test, Vaughan conceded that he didn’t expect them to play so well.

Explaining his reasons, he elaborated:

“India are well on top because they have played incredible cricket. I didn’t think they would play to this standard because they have not been playing too much longer-format cricket. They’ve been in the IPL, had a bit of a breather, played a practice game at Leicester.”

Lauding India for their impressive showing in the ongoing Test, he added:

“I thought it was going to be similar to the WTC final. Full credit to India. They are a high-class team that know how to get their minds right for Test match cricket without the match practice.”

After putting up a 400-plus total in the first innings, India reduced England to 84 for five by stumps on Day 2 at Edgbaston. Indian interim captain Jasprit Bumrah stood out with figures of three for 35 from 11 overs.

