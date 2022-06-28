"He potentially could be a good leader in the future" - Moeen Ali on Ravindra Jadeja

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has asserted that Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has the potential to become a good leader in the future. Jadeja had a forgettable stint as captain for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during IPL 2022. Moeen was part of the CSK squad that failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Jadeja was named CSK captain ahead of IPL 2022 after MS Dhoni decided to hand over the responsibility to the all-rounder. However, the former had to quit the post after Chennai won only two of their first eight matches. The all-rounder also suffered a dip in form after taking over the leadership.

Asked about his views on Jadeja’s leadership skills, Moeen said the Indian cricketer is inexperienced as captain and has the capability to get better. In an interview with Sports Today, he opined:

“He’s (Jadeja) inexperienced in terms of captaincy and leading CSK was tough for him this year because we weren’t playing well as a team. But he has got a good brain and he potentially could be a good leader in the future.”

Jadeja managed only 112 runs in the matches that he led CSK in. With the ball, he claimed only five wickets in those eight games.

“There is not much difference” - Moeen Ali on leadership styles of Eoin Morgan and MS Dhoni

During the discussion on leadership, Moeen also paid tribute to England’s former white-ball captain Eoin Morgan, who retired from international cricket on Tuesday. Comparing Morgan to former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, he said:

“I have played under him. I have played under MS Dhoni as well. There is not much difference between both of them in terms of the characteristics - very calm, very loyal to their players. Brilliant captain, brilliant player.”

Asked what according to him would be Morgan’s greatest legacy, the 35-year-old said that the retired cricketer took England from the dark days to the really good days of white-ball cricket. He elaborated:

“We were horrendous in white ball cricket before that. He changed the mindset of the players. Actually, the way England are playing now in Test cricket, I believe, is actually because of him. He showed that if you have the mindset, you can play fearless cricket, which we are playing now.”

Morgan led England to their first 50-over World Cup triumph in men’s cricket during the 2019 edition at home. He is England’s all-time leading run-scorer as well as their most-capped player in both ODIs and T20Is in men’s cricket.

