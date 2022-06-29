IND vs ENG 2022: Predicting 3 India batters who will score most runs

As India gear up to take on a formidable England outfit in the rescheduled fifth Test from last year at Edgebaston, all eyes will be on the batting order that has seen quite the stutter in the longer format.

While there's enough for India to sort out ahead of their challenge against Ben Stokes & Co., the bigger concern will be to see how a batting unit, which may not have Rohit Sharma in the XI, holds their own.

India will be pleased with their efforts in the warm-up game with the likes of KS Bharat, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant scoring runs. But is it enough to translate to a good performance against an experienced English bowling side? Only time will tell.

Ahead of the test starting Friday (July 1), we take a shot at predicting the three Indian batters who will score the most runs.

#1 Will India's talisman Virat Kohli finally hit form?

The possibility of India skipper Rohit Sharma sitting out the Test due to testing COVID-19 positive makes Virat Kohli's role a lot more crucial in the playing XI. If the top three fail to hit their stride, the onus is on the batter to pile up runs and help defend their lead.

The good news is the runs he has under his belt leading into the Test. Kohli's scores of 33 and 67 in the warm-up fixture against Leicestershire put him in a good space ahead of the Birmingham skirmish.

Perhaps this is the moment the old Kohli returns.

#2 Cheteshwar Pujara will look to forget his warm-up fixture flops

Despite his run-filled season for Sussex, Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the flops in the warm-up game with scores of 0 and 22.

That said, it is a warm-up game and the Saurashtra batter has seen more of the English conditions after spending his last few months with the county outfit.

If he's indeed promoted to open the innings, it will be an extra responsibility to shoulder, but having played that position in the past, Pujara might look to get some runs in the final Test.

It's safe to say that there are a few candidates for his slot and he will be keen to reclaim his No.3 role.

#3 Shubman Gill

The Punjab batter is almost a certainty to open the innings and his biggest concern would be to convert the solid starts he gets off to. Fluent footwork and a solid defense have been his biggest strengths, but Gill has faltered several times despite the initial groundwork.

He's had some good starts against Leicestershire with those booming drives unfurled in both innings. If he does survive the James Anderson and Stuart Broad onslaught early on, expect him to get some runs under his belt.

