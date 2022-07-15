“Virat should have responded by now” - Shahid Afridi shares his thoughts on Babar Azam supporting out-of-form Kohli

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has praised current skipper Babar Azam over his gesture of supporting the out-of-form Indian batter Virat Kohli. Afridi termed Azam’s initiative as a very good one but added that a response from the Indian star would have been great as well.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Thursday (July 14), Azam shared a picture of himself with the batter and wrote:

“This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli.”

The gesture won the Pakistan captain a lot of praise on social media. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan replied:

“You will be remembered for this.”

Sharing his thoughts on Azam’s commendable tweet, Afridi told Sports Central:

“Be it cricket or any other sport, it improves relations (between countries). Athletes can do a much better job at it than politicians and a number of them are doing the same.”

He hailed the Pakistan skipper’s gesture. However, he added that a response from the former Indian skipper would be a pleasant surprise given the current relations between the two countries. Afridi commented:

“Babar has given across a very good message. I don’t know if there has been a response from the other side. I think Virat should have responded by now. It would be a very big thing if there is a response to Babar’s tweet, but I don’t think that is going to happen.”

Kohli was dismissed for 16 in the second ODI of the three-match series against England at Lord’s on Thursday (July 14). Chasing 247, India were all out for 146 as the hosts leveled the three-match series 1-1. The deciding ODI will be played at Old Trafford on Sunday, July 17.

“I know what a player goes through in such a phase” - Babar Azam on Virat Kohli tweet

At a press conference ahead of Pakistan’s first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Azam opened up about his support for the former Indian captain. He said:

"As a player myself, I know you can go through such a phase and I also know what a player goes through in such a phase. In those times, you need support. I just tweeted thinking that it will give just some support. He is one of the best players."

Backing the 33-year-old to come out of the rut he finds himself in, the 27-year-old stated:

"He is playing a lot of cricket and he knows how to come out of these situations. It takes time, if you back players, it will be really good.”

Pakistan Cricket



captain



: pcb.com.pk/press-release-…



"Every player in this side is taking responsibility" captain @babarazam258 is ready for the Test series against Sri Lanka which begins tomorrow

Meanwhile, Kohli has been rested for India’s upcoming tour of West Indies, which will feature three one-dayers and five T20Is.

