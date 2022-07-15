“Virat should have responded by now” - Shahid Afridi shares his thoughts on Babar Azam supporting out-of-form Kohli

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has praised current skipper Babar Azam over his gesture of supporting the out-of-form Indian batter Virat Kohli. Afridi termed Azam’s initiative as a very good one but added that a response from the Indian star would have been great as well.
Taking to his official Twitter handle on Thursday (July 14), Azam shared a picture of himself with the batter and wrote:
“This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli.”
The gesture won the Pakistan captain a lot of praise on social media. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan replied:
“You will be remembered for this.”
Sharing his thoughts on Azam’s commendable tweet, Afridi told Sports Central:
“Be it cricket or any other sport, it improves relations (between countries). Athletes can do a much better job at it than politicians and a number of them are doing the same.”
He hailed the Pakistan skipper’s gesture. However, he added that a response from the former Indian skipper would be a pleasant surprise given the current relations between the two countries. Afridi commented:
“Babar has given across a very good message. I don’t know if there has been a response from the other side. I think Virat should have responded by now. It would be a very big thing if there is a response to Babar’s tweet, but I don’t think that is going to happen.”
Kohli was dismissed for 16 in the second ODI of the three-match series against England at Lord’s on Thursday (July 14). Chasing 247, India were all out for 146 as the hosts leveled the three-match series 1-1. The deciding ODI will be played at Old Trafford on Sunday, July 17.
“I know what a player goes through in such a phase” - Babar Azam on Virat Kohli tweet
At a press conference ahead of Pakistan’s first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Azam opened up about his support for the former Indian captain. He said:
"As a player myself, I know you can go through such a phase and I also know what a player goes through in such a phase. In those times, you need support. I just tweeted thinking that it will give just some support. He is one of the best players."
Backing the 33-year-old to come out of the rut he finds himself in, the 27-year-old stated:
"He is playing a lot of cricket and he knows how to come out of these situations. It takes time, if you back players, it will be really good.”
Meanwhile, Kohli has been rested for India’s upcoming tour of West Indies, which will feature three one-dayers and five T20Is.