IND vs ENG 2022: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton pitch history and T20I records

The India vs England T20I series will start on July 7 at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. England will be keen to continue their winning momentum after winning seven consecutive matches across formats in the last few weeks.

They beat the Netherlands 3-0 in an ODI series and followed it up with a 3-0 Test series win against New Zealand. Earlier this month, they beat India in the rescheduled fifth Test.

A new era will begin in England's T20I history on Thursday, with Jos Buttler taking over as the full-time captain. It is also Rohit Sharma's first away series as India's full-time skipper.

The pitch at Southampton assists the batters, and ahead of the big game, here are some important stats you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by this venue.

The Ageas Bowl T20 stats

T20 matches played: 9

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 4

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 248/6 - Australia vs. England, 2013

Lowest team score: 79 - Australia vs. England, 2005

Highest individual score: 156 - Aaron Finch (AUS) vs. England, 2013

Best bowling figures: 4/17 - Dushmantha Chameera (SL) vs. England, 2021

Average 1st innings score: 168

The Ageas Bowl last match

In the last T20I hosted by Southampton, England thrashed Sri Lanka by 89 runs. Despite Dushmantha Chameera's splendid spell, England set a 181-run target for the visitors. Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan scored half-centuries for England.

Chasing 181 for a win, Sri Lanka lost all their wickets for 91 runs. Binura Fernando was the only Sri Lankan batter who managed to touch the 20-run mark. A total of 16 wickets fell in the match, with spinners accounting for two of them. The batters hit eight sixes across the two innings.

