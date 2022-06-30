"Elated to see a fast bowler captain after over 3 decades" - Twitterati congratulate Jasprit Bumrah on becoming India's 36th Test skipper 

Seasoned pacer Jasprit Bumrah will lead India in the rescheduled Test against England, which begins in Birmingham on Friday (July 1). The 28-year-old was named as India’s 36th Test captain after regular skipper Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to COVID-19.
The Gujarat pacer will also become the first fast bowler in 35 years to lead the country in a Test match. The legendary Kapil Dev was the last pacer to lead the team in the traditional format of the game back in 1987.
In an official statement on Thursday, the BCCI confirmed the big development. The BCCI statement read:
“Mr Rohit Sharma, Captain, Indian Cricket Team is ruled out of the rescheduled fifth Test against England to be played from Friday. Rohit underwent a RAT Test on Thursday morning and returned a positive result for COVID-19.”
The statement added:
“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mr Jasprit Bumrah as captain for the upcoming Test and Mr Rishabh Pant as his deputy.”
Bumrah was India’s leading wicket-taker during previous England tour
Bumrah, who is the leader of the Indian pace attack in all three formats of the game, was the team’s highest wicket-taker in the Test series in England last year. He claimed 18 wickets in four Tests at an average of 20.83.
The fast bowler has so far played 29 Test matches, in which he has claimed 123 wickets at an average of 21.73. He was named vice-captain for the ODI series in South Africa earlier this year.
India’s Test squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal