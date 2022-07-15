“Don’t know if this break will help him” - Wasim Jaffer on Virat Kohli skipping West Indies tour

Wasim Jaffer is unsure of how taking a break from the tour of West Indies would help out-of-form batter Virat Kohli. According to Jaffer, staying in touch with the game could have been more beneficial for the former Indian skipper.

Kohli was not part of the Indian squad announced earlier for the three-match ODI series in West Indies. On Thursday, his name did not figure in the T20I team announced for the five-match series in the Caribbean.

The 33-year-old’s poor run with the willow continued as he was dismissed for 16 in the second ODI against England at Lord’s. Admitting that the pressure is constantly growing on the former captain, Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

“Every innings is going to pile up pressure on him and probably put doubts in him as well. People keep reminding him. I am sure it adds up on him. If he had played those T20s, he would have been in touch. I don’t know if this break will help him. Next innings will be very crucial for him.”

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar Rohit was yet again asked on Virat. And I am glad he said what he has. Good to see the captain back his top man. Rohit was yet again asked on Virat. And I am glad he said what he has. Good to see the captain back his top man. https://t.co/OBtd4JHOFE

Former England left-arm spinner Ashley Giles shared a contrasting view. Given the tight schedule and Kohli’s form, Giles feels the Indian management have made the right decision. He opined:

“He’s clearly struggling right now. He’s taking a break from that West Indies series and I think it’s the right thing. The schedules currently are quite crazy for most teams in the world, particularly for India, England. It’s good management. Rahul Dravid is a bright individual and you have got to look after your best players.”

Kohli has registered scores of 11, 20, one, 11 and 16 across the three formats during the ongoing England tour.

“Got to accept that the IPL is part of the calendar” - Giles on Kohli not being rested for T20 league

During the discussion on Kohli’s rest, Giles admitted that questions would be asked about why the cricketer did not take a break during IPL 2022.

Answering the query, the former cricketer stated that it’s time to accept the reality of the situation. Giles explained:

“The argument will come up about the IPL, but we’ve got to accept that the IPL is part of the calendar and you are never sure when one of these players needs a break. Right now, it is Kohli who needs a break and you want him firing, fresh and ready to go when that World Cup comes around. I think it’s the right move. Get him out of there and get him some rest.”

Kohli had a poor IPL 2022 campaign as well, scoring 341 runs in 16 matches at an average of 22.73. He registered three golden ducks during the edition.

