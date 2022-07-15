“He needs to understand which deliveries he must leave” - Wasim Jaffer on Virat Kohli chasing wide balls

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer has opined that Virat Kohli needs to have a better understanding of deliveries that he must leave outside off stump. Jaffer pointed out that teams will keep targeting the star batter in the corridor of uncertainty and it is up to Kohli to find a way out.

The 33-year-old’s horror run continued as he was dismissed for 16 off 25 balls in the second ODI against England at Lord’s on Thursday. Yet again, Kohli was dismissed poking outside the off stump. He was caught behind off a delivery angled across him by left-arm seamer David Willey.

Reflecting on the former Indian captain’s dismissal, Jaffer said that Kohli needs to be mindful of the way he deals with deliveries outside off stump. During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, he said:

“Virat Kohli again looked good, but teams will keep bowling there (outside off stump) all the time. He needs to understand that, especially those lengths where he can’t get runs off. Anything short, he can dab it to third man. Anything full is fine as well. But he needs to understand which deliveries he must leave.”

Jaffer lamented that the struggling batter missed a great chance to get back among the runs on Thursday. He explained:

“Today (Thursday) was the day. There was no pressure of the run rate. The wicket was pretty good as he was batting in the second half. He started really well, but that’s been the case for almost the two years that he hasn’t scored a hundred. Teams are going to target that fifth and sixth stump. He needs to find a way.”

Before his 16 in the second ODI, Kohli had registered scores of one and 11 in the two T20Is and 11 and 20 in the rescheduled Test. He missed the first one-dayer due to a groin injury.

“Sometimes, that can just dig a hole for you” - Ashley Giles on India’s slow batting approach at Lord’s

Former England left-arm spinner Ashley Giles reckons that India made life tougher for themselves by being overcautious in their chase of 247 at Lord’s.

Comparing India’s start to the one made by England in the 2019 World Cup final, Giles stated:

“The result was different, but the start wasn’t different from the World Cup final (2019) when England started timidly. Sometimes when you are chasing 247 in the modern game, you know you have got loads of time.

"You don’t have to rush. Sometimes, that can just dig a hole for you. Someone needs to take the game by the scruff of the neck. Three years ago, Ben Stokes did that for England. Someone in an Indian shirt needed to do that.”

With the series leveled at 1-1, India and England have everything to play for when the teams meet in the third and final ODI in Manchester on Sunday (July 17).

