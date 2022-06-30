[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah's fiery 10-ball over that left James Anderson rattled

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was engaged in a fierce on-field battle with England legend James Anderson on Day 3 of the Lord’s Test during India’s previous tour in 2021.

Bumrah, who has been named India’s captain for the rescheduled Test in Birmingham which begins on Friday, bowled a 10-ball over to Anderson at Lord’s, peppering him with bouncers.

England were 371 for 9 on Day 3 of the 2nd Test of the 2021 tour when Anderson walked into bat towards the fag end of the day’s play. A fired-up Bumrah, who was wicketless, charged in to bowl the 126th over of the innings. He began with a nasty short ball that struck the batter's helmet and went to gully, rattling the England No. 11.

Bumrah tried to unsettle Anderson with a few more short balls and ended up bowling four no-balls in his endeavor to go all-out. He also slipped in a couple of yorkers in between to try and surprise the England tailender. The left-hander managed to keep out the deliveries, albeit not convincingly.

In an ironic twist of events, while he survived the 10-ball examination from Bumrah, he was cleaned up by Mohammed Shami for a 16-ball duck. England ended their innings on 391, replying to India’s first-innings total of 364.

Anderson clearly wasn’t impressed with Bumrah’s tactics. Speaking on the BBC Tailenders Podcast, he commented about the Indian pacer’s bowling:

“I felt he wasn't trying to get me out. He bowled an over, maybe 10, 11, 12 balls (10). He was bowling no-ball after no-ball, bowling short. I think he bowled two on the stumps which I managed to dig out."

England’s bowlers tried to seek revenge the following day, going after Bumrah and Shami by banging in a number of short deliveries. However, the Indian tailenders survived the test and added an unbeaten 89 runs to pave the way for a famous Indian win.

“I love tough challenges” - Jasprit Bumrah on captaining India

When he steps out on the field on Friday in Birmingham, Bumrah will become India’s 36th captain in Test cricket. He was named as the skipper for the match after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test due to COVID-19.

At a press conference after being named captain, the fast bowler commented:

"See, you always want the responsibility. You play cricket for that responsibility. When there is pressure, the taste of success feels good. I love to be in tough challenges and this is nothing different. Yeah, (about) captaincy, I have spoken to a lot of players, everybody improves and they keep getting better. I am just focusing on how to help the team and not on what I have done before."

Bumrah was India’s leading wicket-taker during the four-match series in England last year, claiming 18 wickets at an average of 20.83.

