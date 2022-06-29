IND vs ENG 2022: Which England bowler has dismissed Virat Kohli the most number of times?

It's hard to keep Virat Kohli out of any conversation that involves India and England squaring off. The former skipper will be the centre of attention when he walks out to bat at Edgebaston for the fifth rescheduled 2021 Test against a new-look England.

It's safe to say that the player has not been the Kohli of the old and definitely not the 2018 version that tore England's bowling attack apart in recent times. Kohli's wait for his 71st ton continues as he's endured a prolonged lean patch across formats.

There were glimpses of form in the warm-up game against Leicester, where he got off to scores of 33 and 67. With these knocks, there will be hope that Virat will get out of a rut and help India clinch the series. Ahead of the all-important clash, here's a quick look at the bowlers who have bested him.

Virat Kohli's torrid 2014 tour ended with India losing the four-match Test series 2-1 and the talismanic batter was dismissed four times by James Anderson in ten innings. It was rightly called the lowest phase of Virat's Test career as he went ten innings without a half-century to his name.

In the 24 matches he's played against England in the long format, Anderson has gotten the better of Kohli seven times. Unsurprisingly, it was his swing that had the batter nicking off behind the keeper or the slip cordon.

Tweaker Moeen Ali has had his fair share of success dismissing India's batting mainstay. He's sent Virat Kohli packing six times, making him the second England bowler to win quite a few contests against the Indian batter.

Here's a quick look at the five English bowlers who were successful against Kohli in the longer format.

Bowler No. of Dismissals James Anderson 7 Moeen Ali 6 Ben Stokes 5 Stuart Broad 5 Adil Rashid 4

In the series that India led by last year, Kohli was dismissed twice by Anderson and thrice by Ollie Robinson. Ali and Sam Curran chipped in by getting him once in the second and fourth Tests, respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far