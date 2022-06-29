IND vs ENG 2022: Which Indian bowler has dismissed Joe Root the most number of times

Joe Root will be one of the vital cogs for England as they look to fight back and tie the series against India in the fifth rescheduled Test at Edgebaston in Birmingham on Friday (July 1).

The 31-year-old has been in impressive form in the recent Test series against New Zealand, which the hosts won 3-0. Root was in the thick of things with two centuries and a fifty from six innings.

He now tops the list of most runs scored by a batter in the 2021-23 World Test Championship. Root has notched up 1571 runs from 15 matches at an average of 60.42. At the time of writing, his run comprised of seven tons and five half-centuries.

Root has scored a majority of his Test runs against India. 2353 of his 10285 runs have come against India — an opponent against whom he averages a healthy 60.33 from 24 matches.

However, there have been a few bowlers he's been rather uncomfortable against. Ahead of the marquee clash, we take a look at the bowler who has troubled him the most in Tests against India.

The matchup between Joe Root and Jasprit Bumrah has seen the latter generally get the better of the former English skipper. Root has been dismissed six times by the seamer.

Bumrah's nippy pace and the angles he uses cramp Root for room. The Englishman enjoys speed and width, but Bumrah's length makes it difficult for the batter to negotiate. This could be a key battle in the one-off Test.

Second on the list of Indian bowlers who have managed to send Root back is Ravindra Jadeja with five dismissals. His spin twin, Ravichandran Ashwin, has dismissed the Yorkshire batter five times as well.

Here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers who have dismissed Joe Root the most number of times in Tests:

Bowler No. of Dismissals Jasprit Bumrah 6 Ravindra Jadeja 5 R Ashwin 5 Axar Patel 3 Shardul Thakur 2

Seamers like Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj, who have proven effective with the new cherry, could be quite a handful for the in-form batter as well.

