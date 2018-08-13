Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India vs England, 2nd Test: Interesting Stats

Nishant Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Stats
73   //    13 Aug 2018, 23:23 IST

Enter
James Anderson took the game away from India in the first innings.

After the neck-to-neck battle between the teams in the Edgbaston test, this match had become a highly anticipated one for the fans as well as the cricket experts. However, all the excitement got dampened on the first day itself as continuous downpour washed the whole day of play. The match started on the second day and team India were asked to bat first after losing the toss.

All the anticipations of a close contest came to a halt when visitors were bowled out for 107 in the first innings. English batsmen added further to their woes by putting a solid total and ended up taking a lead of 289 before declaring. Nothing changed for India in the second innings as they bundled out for 130 this time. England won the match by an innings and 159 runs, thus taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

Here we will take a look at some of the interesting stats of this match:

1001 - It was 1001st test match for the England cricket team. ( Won - 359, Lost - 297, Drawn - 345)

524 - It was 524th test match for the Indian cricket team. ( Won - 145, Lost - 162, Drawn - 216, Tied - 1)

633 - No. of total runs scored in the match ( Runs break-up: Bat - 592, Extras - 41)

82 - No. of fours hit in the match. Chris Woakes hit 21 of them, the highest amongst the batsmen

1 - Sam Curran hit the only six of the match.

1 - Chris Woakes scored the only century in the match

1 - Johnny Bairstow hit the only half-century of the match

137* - No. of runs scored by Chris Woakes in the 2nd inning of the match, the highest individual score in the match

189 - No. of runs added by Johnny Bairstow and Chris Woakes for the 6th wicket in the second innings of the match, the highest partnership for any wicket in the match

27 - No. of wickets fell down in the match ( 26 taken by bowlers & 1 run-out)

5/20 - Bowling figures of James Anderson in the 1st inning, the best by any bowler in the match

2 - No. of times a bowler took four wickets in an innings in the match

26 - No. of times James Anderson has taken a five-fer in an innings in his 140 matches. His total wicket count of 553 is only second to Glenn McGrath among fast bowlers.

99 - No. of wickets James Anderson has taken against India, the most by any fast bowler in the world. He surpassed Imran Khan who took 94 wickets against India.

103 - No. of wickets taken by James Anderson at Lord's. He is the first fast bowler to take 100 wickets at a single venue.

494 - No. of balls India faced in this test match, their fifth lowest.

56 - It was the 56th instance of India conceding a 1st innings lead more than 250 (won - 1, Lost - 42, Draw - 13).

1 - This is the first innings defeat for India under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

Nishant Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket enthusiast and keen observer.
