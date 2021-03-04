IND vs ENG: 3 Records that can be broken in the 4th Test match

After a month of entertaining us all with some engrossing cricket, India and England will lock horns in the fourth and final Test match of the series. It is set to start on March 4 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India have recovered from the disappointment of losing the series opener and head into the finale with a 2-1 lead. They will be hoping once again that their spinners get the job done to lead them into the World Test Championship final.

India can't lose the series but there is still plenty to play for ahead of the fourth and final Test at Ahmedabad...and Australia will be watching on closely 👀#INDvENG preview 👇https://t.co/db7RBNVLXT — ICC (@ICC) March 3, 2021

England, on the other hand, have nothing to lose and everything to prove. Their batsmen have been found wanting in spin-friendly conditions and have failed to breach the 200-run mark in 5 consecutive innings.

After succumbing to a 10-wicket loss in the previous Test, it will be interesting to see how England go about countering India's dangerous spin bowling attack.

Ashwin, Axar, and Kohli on the verge of breaking records

A slew of Indian records are on the verge of being broken in the 4th Test between India and England. The three most illustrious amongst them are:

1) Ravichandran Ashwin set to become third-highest wicket-taker in Tests for India versus England

Ravichandran Ashwin (Image courtesy Indian Express)

Having become the second-fastest bowler in the world to scalp 400 Test wickets in the Pink-Ball Test, Ravichandran Ashwin can end the series with another feather in his cap.

The off-spinner needs just six more wickets to become the third-highest wicket-taker for India versus England. As it stands, Ashwin has dismissed 80 English batsmen, while Bishan Singh Bedi and Kapil Dev each have 85 wickets. BS Chandrasekhar tops the list (95 wickets) while Anil Kumble occupies the second spot (92 wickets).

34-year-old Ashwin has so far bamboozled the English batsmen, taking 24 wickets in 3 games. He will be backing himself to climb higher on this prestigious list.

2) Virat Kohli to become India's most capped Test captain alongside MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli (Image courtesy TOI)

Virat Kohli broke MS Dhoni's record of captaining India the most number of times in Test matches in the third game of the series. Another milestone beckons Kohli in the 4th Test as he's all set to join MSD as the most capped Indian captain in the longest format.

Dhoni had captained India in 60 Tests, winning 27 of those and drawing 15. Kohli, on the other hand, has so far led India 59 times and holds the record for most Test wins as captain of India - 35.

3) Axar Patel can join Harbhajan Singh as the only Indian bowler to pick 4 consecutive 5-wicket hauls in Tests

Axar Patel (Image courtesy TOI)

In the first three Tests, Axar Patel has left everyone watching in a spin with his turn and accuracy. The 27-year-old has picked up 18 wickets in 2 Test matches, including three consecutive 5-wicket hauls. He is on the verge of joining Harbhajan Singh as the only other Indian to achieve the feat in four successive innings.

After taking 5/60 in India's 317-run win in the second Test in Chennai, Axar conjured up a special performance on his home ground to leave the English batsmen spellbound. He ripped through the visitors' batting line-up in both innings and finished with incredible match figures of 11/70 (6/38 and 5/32).

Having been selected in the squad only because of Ravindra Jadeja's unfortunate injury, the left-arm tweaker has grabbed his opportunity with both hands. Joe Root's men have appeared clueless against Axar's clever variations and he may yet again end up with another rich haul of wickets at his home ground.